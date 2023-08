Princeton Tiger fans will have to wait a little longer to see their boys in blue play this year. But just a little.

Friday’s season opener at Monmouth-Roseville has been pushed back an hour from 7 to 8 p.m. due to the extreme heat warning.

The Titans’ home games are at Coach Dobry Field, located on the west side of Monmouth at 500 South Sunny Lane.

The Tigers will still have their walk-through at Monmouth College, now at 6 p.m.

The bus time is now 4 p.m.