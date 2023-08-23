Seneca looks to carry over success, reach higher level

The Seneca football program, with many key players returning, is hoping it can carry over the success it had last fall and make another solid march to the playoffs.

The Fighting Irish completed the 2022 regular season without a loss, claimed their third playoff berth since 2002 and earned the most wins in a season (10) for the program since 2000.

Seneca celebrated its first trip to the postseason since 2019 with a 48-20 victory over Winnebago in a Class 3A opener, but lost the next week to Byron.

“Last season we made some really great memories and had a ton of fun, but the kids know we can’t rest on last year’s accomplishments,” Seneca third-year head coach Terry Maxwell said. “They have all kept working to get better, and that’s why last year’s team had the success it did.

“This group is still hungry. They know we can still reach a higher level, and they are putting in the time and effort to make that happen.”

Seneca will be part of the newly formed Chicagoland Prairie Conference with Dwight, Elmwood Park, Walther Christian, Ridgewood, Marquette Academy, St. Bede Academy and Westmont.

“We’re thrilled about the new conference and the fact that it allows us to not only retain our long rivalry with Dwight, but also adds games with Marquette and St. Bede,” Maxwell said. “Those are some great matchups for area fans to get excited about.”

Seneca’s deceptive power-T offensive attack, which scored a program-record 349 regular-season points, will again be under the direction of four-year starting QB Nathan Grant. The Times 2022 Football Player of the Year, Grant led the Fighting Irish with 943 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns while completing 19 of 36 passes for 417 yards and eight TDs.

Seneca quarterback Nathan Grant runs to get by Byron’s Ashton Henkel on a keeper in the first quarter in the second round of the 2022 Class 3A football playoffs. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local News Network)

When not running the ball himself, Grant will be handing the ball to what Maxwell says will be a “plug-and-play backfield with a good rotation of players.”

Senior three-year starter Asher Hamby (78 carries, 768 yards, 11 TDs), Nate Othon (sr.), Sam Kleich (sr., injured in opening game and missed last season) and Nick Grant (jr.) will be at the halfback spots; while Nathen Neal (sr.), Sam Churchill (sr.) and Casey Klicker (jr.) will be fullbacks. Seneca ran for over 3,700 yards and averaged nearly 10 yards a carry last season.

Seniors Lane Provance and Kysen Klicker will be at the tight end spots — both are big, tall blockers and have great hands to catch the ball if needed — while juniors Sam Finch and Paxton Giertz (also the backup QB and kicker) will also see time on the end as well.

The offensive line returns seniors Alex Bogner-Kidwell (a guard last two seasons, but will likely be at LT), Matt Dillon (third year at LG), Casey Clennon at C, all-stater Chris Peura at RG and Josh Lucas at RT, with Sullivan Feldt (jr.) and Landen Venecia (so.) filling in when needed.

Seneca’s 3-4 defense, which recorded five on-field shutouts to close out the regular season, will be led up front by Dillon, Lucas, Bogner and Venecia at the ends and Peura at nose tackle. The linebackers will be Provance and Kysen Klicker, as well as Kleich and Nick Grant on the outside, plus Clennon and Casey Klicker on the inside. Hamby and Nathan Grant will again hold down the safety spots, while Giertz, Othon, Neal and Kevin Einhaus will be at cornerback.

“The biggest thing we preach is that every player has to be able to do the simple things very well,” Maxwell said. “Whether it’s on offense or defense, each play everyone has a job to do, and we feel if everyone does that job, we’ll be in pretty good shape.

“We have players on this team, especially on offense, that are willing to do selfless things for the greater good of the team. It could be carrying out a fake 10 plays in a row without getting the ball or knowing you’re going to have to throw a block on an opponent bigger than yourself. Those are the ‘team first’ things that helped us have success last year, and it won’t change this year.”