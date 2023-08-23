A star in every season, Christian Benning’s heart is in football

When Christian Benning takes the field at Streator’s Doug Dieken Stadium on Friday for the Bulldogs’ season opener against East Peoria, the senior quarterback will do so with something to prove.

And despite all his success no matter the sport or season, a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

“I think it’s the fact that I haven’t gotten a full offer,” Benning said, referring to his still-open college recruitment process. “It’s coming, I know, but waiting for it is kind of ... it’s motivating me.”

The opportunity is there for Benning to have a monstrous high school finale – even bigger than what he’s done so far, which includes three first-team selections to The Times All-Area Football Team and holding the school’s single-season and career passing yards records. Last season, he was 132 of 244 for 1,418 yards and 13 touchdowns, also rushing for 329 yards and four TDs while recording 41 tackles, including five for a loss, and two interceptions on defense.

Streator coach Kyle Tutt, a high school quarterback himself, says his plan for the season is to allow Benning to focus on the offense and be the focal point of the attack. Opposing coaches know it too, with coach after coach in our Illinois Central Eight Conference preview placing Benning at the top of their lists of ICE players to watch.

“Being able to move him strictly to offense this year allows us to move a little bit faster into our offensive schemes and packages, and I think he’s really going to excel at what we’re asking him to do,” Tutt said. “There’s no hiding that the ball is going to be in his hands every play, and he’s going to have the opportunity to make decisions with that ball.

“He’s a great athlete, and he’s competitive. We think when you give the ball to somebody like that, you have a great opportunity to be successful.”

Benning’s summer included college visits and camps such as the Lindenwood University Jed Stugart Mega Camp, the Prospect Camp held by defending NCAA Division III national champion North Central College and the Culver-Stockton Camp – many of them alongside Streator teammate/quarterback turned wide receiver Matt Williamson, expected to be Benning’s top target in Williamson’s junior year after 43 receptions for 481 yards in 2022.

“Did a lot of training and trained our way up to some camps,” Benning said. “Went to North Central and to Ambrose, Lindenwood. They were all nice. It was cool seeing how every program runs a different camp and how each one works.”

That’s in addition to his summer activities with the Streator football and basketball teams. He also has talked with NCAA D-II Upper Iowa, NCAA D-III North Central, Monmouth and Knox as well as NAIA St. Ambrose, among others. So far, none of the offers he’s received have been what he wants them to be.

Hence the something to prove.

“The school is definitely important,” he said, “the football facilities and the coaches. I want to see how they practice, do some game-day visits. I’m really looking forward to that, and I’m just kind of waiting for the right offer.”

Depending on what they follow, fans might recognize Benning’s name more from other sports. There’s basketball, where he averaged 23.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals in earning all-state accolades his junior season, and with a similar senior season will threaten J.J. Cravatta’s school-record 1,960 career points scored. Or there’s baseball, where he was the starting shortstop and cleanup hitter for the regional champion Bulldogs, batting .375 with 41 RBIs and adding three wins, a save and a 2.33 earned-run average in spot pitching duties.

“Something’s just different about Friday nights, gonna be Saturdays next year. It’s just a different feeling. I love it.” — Christian Benning, Streator senior

He could most certainly be a college athlete in either baseball or basketball. Thanks to his unique build and skill set, Benning potentially might even play at a higher level collegiately in those sports.

The son of Laurie and all-conference Eastern Illinois University offensive lineman Bob Benning knows where his heart is.

“I just love football,” he said. “Something’s just different about Friday nights, gonna be Saturdays next year. It’s just a different feeling. I love it.”