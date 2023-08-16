3A powerhouse Princeton reloads for another deep run

It is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A in some preseason polls.

It has gone 45-9 over the last five seasons with one semifinal appearance, two quarterfinals and five straight conference championships.

It boasts two Division I commits on their line and another Division I prospect at end.

It returns seven starters on a defense that allowed just 10.8 ppg (three shutouts) during the regular season and 12.8 overall.

It’s safe to say the Princeton Tigers football program has a good thing going, and there’s no signs of stopping the train any time soon.

“As a coach, you’re always playing devil’s advocate finding little things as a program you’ve got to get better at. But our kids got pretty lofty goals,” Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said. “I think our kids have done a good job being focused and paying attention to the details and all the little things that add up to success.

“They have goals to win a sixth conference championship in a row, and hopefully we can get over the hump and get past the quarters, which has seemed to be our bug-a-boo the past few years.”

It’s no secret the Tigers graduated some top talent with the likes of all-stater Teegan Davis, Danny Cihocki, Augie Christiansen and CJ Hickey, but they are reloading for another deep postseason run.

“We’ve got seven seniors back on defense, which is a really good nucleus to build around. Offensively, yes, we have some new faces in the backfield, but I think they are very talented kids,” Pearson said. “I know they may not have Teegan Davis going to the University of Iowa ability, but they’re still very good football players. We’ve got a good stable of running backs we’re able to rotate, got some great receivers to throw to.

“And the nice thing, those kids, even though they may be young and have a little bit of a learning curve ahead of them, they have an experienced line in front of them. That’s always a huge plus.”

Junior Will Lott steps in at quarterback, having served as understudy to Davis and receiving a lot of playing time, the equivalent of six full games in blowouts with the clock running last year. He also stepped in as a freshman when Davis was injured.

Pearson said the Tigers will have a “three-headed monster” in the backfield with running backs Ace Christiansen, Casey Etheridge and Common Green along with returning starting senior fullback Preston Arkels.

“They’re all hard-nosed runners, good blockers and great receivers. We’re working different packages this year to utilize all four of them,” Pearson said.

The line on both sides of the ball is as strong as any you will be find in Class 3A, headed by seniors Payne Miller, a Western Illinois University commit, and Bennett Williams, an Air Force Academy recruit.

“I’m biased, because I love my kids, but I truly think we’re going to have a very good line up front offensively and defensively, and we have a ton of depth,” Pearson said. “You don’t see a lot of schools our size have that depth. Lot of schools have guys going two ways. We’re blessed to be able to rotate a lot of our guys, and we don’t feel we drop off much.

“And I think that’s going to keep our kids fresh. We’re going to be prepared if the injury bug does happen, especially earlier in the year when the weather is hot and muggy and the opposing team is playing a lot of guys two ways, I think that certainly lends to our favor.”

Miller (6-2/285) returns at right guard along with senior Jack May (6-1/250) and junior Cade Odell (5-11/270) at the tackles with junior Anthony Vujanov (5-9/205) stepping in at left guard and sophomore Rhett Pearson (5-9/220) at center.

Because of their depth, Pearson has the luxury of allowing the imposing Williams to concentrate on the defensive side of the ball at end. He’ll be joined on the D-line by stalwarts Miller and Odell.

“With us returning as much as we do on the offensive line, I’m able to take a 6-4, 280-pound kid in Bennett Williams and be very creative with him. There’s going to be some things certainly our Week 1 opponent is not prepared for,” Pearson said.

Other key returners on defense are juniors Ian Morris, the top returning tackler (113), Arthur Burden (82) and Christiansen (72) at linebacker and LaPorte at free safety. Senior Evan Driscoll returns from injury to step in at linebacker along with Green, while seniors Carlos Benavidez and Daniel Sousa and Lott will see time at cornerback.

Williams and Miller are confident the Tigers will remain formidable this year.

“We have a really strong defense. Most of it’s returning. Obviously, it’s a big loss losing Teegan, but I feel that William (Lott) can fill that spot really well. And I feel like the rest of our skill players and offensive line is going to be able to do a really good job and get us good scores while keeping the other teams from scoring much,” Williams said.

“We’re finding the kinks we got and smoothing them out,” Miller said. “We’ve got a lot of hard-working men doing their job in the backfield and learning their places. On defense, there’s a lot of returners. We know our positions, so it’s just be a matter of getting back in the groove of the regimen.

“Defensively, we’re not going to be as fluid, I would say. Without Teegan, we don’t have someone able to move wherever we put him. And that’s a hard thing to fit, because Teegan is a once-in-a lifetime athlete. (But) we’re going to do just fine. Because we do have hard workers, and as long as they continue to work hard, they’re going to be able to take the positions they’re put into and prosper in them.”