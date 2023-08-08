American football at Oxford? Streator’s Greg Rashid enjoyed ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’

Greg Rashid didn’t expect he’d play organized football again.

Definitely not at the collegiate level.

And most certainly not in Europe, of all places.

It’s funny where life, and the game of football, can take you.

A two-time tennis state qualifier and key contributor for the Streator soccer program, who also served as a part-time kicker for the football team, Rashid is heading into his senior year at the University of Notre Dame.

Taking advantage of an exchange opportunity that sent him to the University of Oxford in England for his junior year, Rashid’s nationality and familiarity with the game led him to unexpectedly join the Oxford University Lancers American Football Club.

“The first week there, I wanted to explore my options activity-wise,” the 2020 Streator graduate said. “I had no sights whatsoever on playing American football in the U.K. ‘OK, I’m in the U.K., soccer’s the big thing there, rugby, cricket, whatever,’ so I thought I might do soccer or maybe basketball, something with sports. I wasn’t keen on doing football nor keen on doing a university sport.

“There are a lot of club sports, intramural, basically sports, which I was sort of more set on. But then I got an email from one of the football coaches. I guess they got all of the American students’ e-mail addresses, and he sent me a sort of hype e-mail. ‘We want you to be on our team, someone of your caliber,’ whatever.”

The idea of playing American football while in the United Kingdom was quite literally a foreign concept to Rashid. With his background playing youth football before choosing soccer his freshman year of high school, however, he decided to give it a shot.

“Whenever we get Americans studying here who have played football in high school, it’s like Christmas came early. Having Greg here for the year was huge for us.” — Patrick McAleer, Oxford University Lancers American Football Club offensive coordinator

“I was flattered,” Rashid said, “so I showed up to the rookie taster, they call it, like a tryout/meet-or-greet. … It went well, and then I started showing up to practices. I didn’t really think about it in terms of ‘Should I do this or not?’ I just showed up to a couple practices, and they go‚ ‘We’ve got practice again tomorrow,’ and I kept showing up.

“Low and behold, I thought it would be this small little university sport that’s growing, but it was a pretty robust league.”

The season started in late October and ran into mid-May, culminating in Oxford’s rivalry-game win over Cambridge in what the schools have come to call the Varsity Bowl. The game, a 41-7 Oxford victory in which Rashid was 5 for 5 on extra points, was broadcast live on YouTube, allowing Rashid’s family and friends to tune in and watch the tight end/kicker, who won both starting jobs and, after missing time with a shoulder injury, scored three touchdowns on the season.

“Luckily, things worked out where I’m a bit bigger now, 6-4, and I was able to get the starting tight end position,” he said. “Which was great, because I got targeted a lot in general, but I got targeted a lot in the red zone, which is nice for the stat sheet.”

Having Rashid on the team was a definite plus for Oxford, which was playing its first season in the top division. American football in the U.K. has a promotion and relegation system much like European professional soccer, with winning teams moving up to higher levels of play and losing teams dropping down a level of competition. Oxford remained in its Division I in part thanks to a game-winning, last-minute touchdown catch, QB Joel Chesters to TE Rashid, in a 14-9 victory over Royal Holloway.

“American Football, as it’s referred to in the UK, is the fastest growing sport here, and would be the equivalent of soccer for yourselves in the U.S., with it not being our primary sport,” said Patrick McAleer, Oxford’s offensive coordinator. “The sport is growing at the youth level, and we are seeing more students coming to University who have played before now. However, it is not in schools, and the system and connection between sports, education and scholarships here is very different.

“Whenever we get Americans studying here who have played football in high school, it’s like Christmas came early. Having Greg here for the year was huge for us. He slotted straight in as our starting TE, and we were able to utilize him across the field, as he contributed in the zone run game and we lined him in the slot where he was a headache for defensive backs. Having that hybrid player gave us a lot of flexibility.

“He was a real weapon and has great hands.”

Rashid estimates his team was made up of about 30-35% students with American roots, the rest being U.K. natives.

“It’s growing in popularity there, for sure,” he said.

“I’d say it was a once-in-a-lifetime, sort of a surreal experience because it brought back the glory days of me playing sports in Streator. At Notre Dame, I’m not playing sports at a competitive level, so the adrenaline associated with scoring a touchdown, especially a game-winning one, that’s an experience that’s unmatched.

“It was an experience I didn’t see coming, and I’m grateful that I took a leap of faith.”