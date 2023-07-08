Freeport Aquin won’t field a team this fall

The Freeport Aquin Bulldogs will not play football this fall in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, as the school does not have enough players to field a team.

Aquin was exploring a co-op with Orangeville, but the deal wasn’t finalized by the I8FA’s January 1 deadline, so the league did not allow the co-op for this season. The I8FA has approved the co-op for the 2024 season.

Aquin athletic director Todd Kramer released this statement on June 30: “At Aquin High School, we believe in fostering a comprehensive athletic program that caters to the diverse interest and talents of our student body. While the temporary suspension of our football program is undoubtedly disappointing, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing an enriching and rewarding athletic experience for all our students.”