Bureau County teams lining up summer schedules

Weeks before the Friday Night Lights go on, the weights will clang in the weight room and sweat will flow on the practice fields.

Bureau County football teams have their summer schedules set. After employing a “dead week” around the 4th of July, all Bureau County teams will be gearing up Monday, July 11.

They will continue preparing for the fall season which opens Friday, Aug. 25. First fall practices of the season start up Monday, Aug. 7 following the final “dead week” from Monday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 6.

Here is a look at each camp:

Bureau Valley: The Storm have been holding sports performance days throughout June along with the Future Bolts Camp, the last on Wednesday, June 28. They will get after it the mornings of July 11-12 with practices in the afternoon ahead of the Stark County 7 on 7 on Wednesday, July 13. The Storm will hold more practices to prepare for the Princeton 7 on 7 on Saturday, July 15.

The high school/junior camp will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday the weeks of July 17-20 and July 24-27. There will be a “Combine Day” from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 ahead of the final “dead week” leading up to the first fall practices on Monday, Aug. 7.

“We’ve had a pretty good offseason up to this point and we will ramp up football activities after the 4th of July,” BV coach Mat Pistole said.

The Storm will kick off the season at Erie-Prophetstown on Aug. 25.

Princeton: The Tigers will report back to work on July 10 and July 11 for weights followed by mini-camp from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Coach Ryan Pearson will take his team back to his alma mater to participate in the the Stark County 7 on 7 on July 12. The next day, Thursday, July 13, the Tigers will have a joint practice/scrimmage with Class 4A Washington High School from 10 a.m. to noon at Little Siberia. Former Tiger Todd Stevens is a longtime assistant coach at Washington.

The Tigers will host their big event, the Princeton 7-on-7/Lineman Challenge, on Saturday, July 14, beginning at 9 a.m.

The Tigers camp will run the week of July 17-21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

PHS will open the season at Monmouth-Roseville on Aug. 25.

St. Bede: The Bruins will kick off the summer on July 10, the week of their Youth Camp for grades 3-9 with practices to follow. On Wednesday, July 12, the Bruins will play in the Ottawa 7 on 7. St. Bede will hosts its Jamboree on Thursday, July 27, including “11 on 11 stuff,” coach Jim Eustice said, with Ottawa, Durand-Pecatonica and Hall from 3-6 p.m.

St. Bede has left the Three rivers Conference in favor of the new Chicago Prairie Football League this season. They will be joined by Ottawa Marquette, Seneca, Dwight, Walther Christian, Westmont, Elmwood Park and Ridgewood.

The Bruins will open the season Aug. 25 with a nonconference game vs. Tuscola at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Hall: Football camp will run for Hall Monday through Thursday throughout the month of July, coach Randy Tieman said, beginning on July 10. He said they may come in on Fridays “depending on how we’re doing.”

The Red Devils will run a controlled scrimmage with L-P at L-P on Tuesday, July 11. They will head to the St. Bede Jamboree on July 27 along with Ottawa, Durand-Pecatonica and Hall.

The Red Devils will kick off the season at Orion on Aug. 25.