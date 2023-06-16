Kenwood 4-star recruit I’Marion Stewart commits to University of Michigan

Current Kenwood Academy and former Bolingbrook star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart committed Friday to attend and play football at the University of Michigan.

Stewart, regarded as a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, made his decision official during a broadcast from a Los Angeles event of the elite OT7 7-on-7 league.

Other top programs in Stewart’s stated final four included Wisconsin, Tennessee and Oregon.

Stewart played his first three high school seasons at Bolingbrook prior to announcing his transfer to Kenwood Academy. Last fall for the Raiders, the 6-0, 180-pound big-play threat racked up 63 receptions for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning spots on both the Joliet Herald-News All-Area Football Team’s first team and the 2022 Friday Night Drive Team of the Year’s second team.

He is listed at 6-0, 180 pounds and is now part of a Michigan recruiting class that is widely ranked No. 2 in the nation and best in the Big Ten Conference.