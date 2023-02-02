Pierce Miller signs with Briar Cliff University

Pierce Miller has taken the next step of his collegiate football career.

The former Princeton Tiger and Ottawa Pirate lineman signed Wednesday to play for Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. He is transferring from Chadron State, where he played last year.

“Pierce arrived on campus in January and has made an immediate impact,” Briar Cliff head coach Shane LaDage said. “When you draw up what you want a 3-tech to look like, Pierce is about as close as it gets. I’m excited to see Pierce continue to develop as I think he has a chance to be a special player.”

Miller spent his freshman year at Ottawa before moving to Princeton, playing his sophomore and junior years (2020-21) for the Tigers before moving to South Dakota. He lettered in both football and track for Spearfish High School in South Dakota.

Briar Cliff is a NAIA school and a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.