La Salle-Peru senior Antonio Rodriguez (seated, right) committed to play football at Augustana College. He was joined by his father, Brian (seated, left) and L-P coach Jose Medina. Rodriguez was NewsTribune All-Area and All-Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White Division as a senior. He had 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery as he helped the Cavaliers to a 5-5 record and a Class 5A playoff berth. (Photo provided by Michael Kuziel)