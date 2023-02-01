List of Northwest Herald area senior football players and their college choices

Wednesday marked the start of the NCAA regular signing period for players who will attend NCAA Division I or II scholarship schools. This is a list of local senior players who either signed in the early period in December or are signing this week. Players from all levels are listed here. Names will be added to this list as they are received.

Player, School College Level Eric Bower, Huntley Butler D-I (FCS) Antonio Brown, Jacobs Bemidji State (Minn.) D-II Dom Caruso, McHenry North Central D-III Dylan Christopherson, Jacobs Rose Hulman D-III Nate Compere, Crystal Lake South Lindenwood (Mo.) D-I (FCS) Sam Deligio, Huntley North Central D-III Robbie Gall, Burlington Central McKendree D-II Payton Grannis, Huntley Augustana College (IL) D-III Evan Griffiths, McHenry Carroll University D-III Luke Griskey, Huntley San Jose State D-I Declan Hannigan Jackson, CL South Illinois College D-III John Herff, Marian Central Loras D-III Josh Holst-*, Marengo Northern Illinois D-I Dino Hunt, Jacobs Augustana College (IL) D-III Aiden Johnson, Woodstock North Central D-III Ty Juergensen, McHenry St. Norbert D-III Jared Kniola, Woodstock Carroll D-III Kyle Koziel, Jacobs Augustana College (IL) D-III Joey Leibrandt, Marengo Roosevelt NAIA Noah Maurer, Woodstock Augustana College (IL) D-III Jake Metze, Johnsburg Drake D-I (FCS) Johnny Miles, Cary-Grove Carroll D-III Eli Nothdorf, McHenry Wisconsin-Oshkosh D-III Nick Nuno, Burlington Central Wisconsin-Platteville D-III Keegan Otte, Dundee-Crown Indianapolis D-II Juan Perez, Jacobs Carroll D-III Will Seibert, Jacobs Johns Hopkins D-III Kyle Skrzypczynski, CL South Illinois College D-III Frank Smiesko, McHenry Wisconsin-Oshkosh D-III Nick True-*, Jacobs Illinois D-I Jake Welch, Johnsburg Northern Illinois D-I Ben Wiley, Huntley Wisconsin-Platteville D-III *-Preferred walk-on.