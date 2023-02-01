List of Northwest Herald area senior football players and their college choices

Wednesday marked the start of the NCAA regular signing period for players who will attend NCAA Division I or II scholarship schools. This is a list of local senior players who either signed in the early period in December or are signing this week. Players from all levels are listed here. Names will be added to this list as they are received.
|Player, School
|College
|Level
|Eric Bower, Huntley
|Butler
|D-I (FCS)
|Antonio Brown, Jacobs
|Bemidji State (Minn.)
|D-II
|Dom Caruso, McHenry
|North Central
|D-III
|Dylan Christopherson, Jacobs
|Rose Hulman
|D-III
|Nate Compere, Crystal Lake South
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|D-I (FCS)
|Sam Deligio, Huntley
|North Central
|D-III
|Robbie Gall, Burlington Central
|McKendree
|D-II
|Payton Grannis, Huntley
|Augustana College (IL)
|D-III
|Evan Griffiths, McHenry
|Carroll University
|D-III
|Luke Griskey, Huntley
|San Jose State
|D-I
|Declan Hannigan Jackson, CL South
|Illinois College
|D-III
|John Herff, Marian Central
|Loras
|D-III
|Josh Holst-*, Marengo
|Northern Illinois
|D-I
|Dino Hunt, Jacobs
|Augustana College (IL)
|D-III
|Aiden Johnson, Woodstock
|North Central
|D-III
|Ty Juergensen, McHenry
|St. Norbert
|D-III
|Jared Kniola, Woodstock
|Carroll
|D-III
|Kyle Koziel, Jacobs
|Augustana College (IL)
|D-III
|Joey Leibrandt, Marengo
|Roosevelt
|NAIA
|Noah Maurer, Woodstock
|Augustana College (IL)
|D-III
|Jake Metze, Johnsburg
|Drake
|D-I (FCS)
|Johnny Miles, Cary-Grove
|Carroll
|D-III
|Eli Nothdorf, McHenry
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|D-III
|Nick Nuno, Burlington Central
|Wisconsin-Platteville
|D-III
|Keegan Otte, Dundee-Crown
|Indianapolis
|D-II
|Juan Perez, Jacobs
|Carroll
|D-III
|Will Seibert, Jacobs
|Johns Hopkins
|D-III
|Kyle Skrzypczynski, CL South
|Illinois College
|D-III
|Frank Smiesko, McHenry
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|D-III
|Nick True-*, Jacobs
|Illinois
|D-I
|Jake Welch, Johnsburg
|Northern Illinois
|D-I
|Ben Wiley, Huntley
|Wisconsin-Platteville
|D-III
|*-Preferred walk-on.