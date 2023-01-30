Jacobs’ tight end Grant Stec picks Wisconsin

Luke Fickell was unsuccessful at getting Jacobs tight end Grant Stec to come and play for him when he was Cincinnati’s football coach.

Fickell, who took over as Wisconsin coach in late November, stuck with his efforts to land Stec at his new school. This time, Fickell got him.

Stec, a 6-foot-6 3/4, 238-pound junior tight end, made an unofficial visit to Madison this weekend and committed Saturday night to become a Badger.

“First off, I would like to thank my family, coaches and friends for believing in me throughout this recruiting process,” Stec wrote on Twitter. “It’s been a stressful yet exciting journey over the past year and a half. But after a great visit to Wisconsin and talking with Coach Fickell, Coach Guidugli and Coach Longo, along with the rest of the Wisconsin Football staff, I’m grateful to announce that I have committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison!!!”

Phil Longo is the offensive coordinator that Fickell added to his staff from North Carolina. Guidugli is the Badgers tight ends coach.

Stec, who has played varsity for three seasons, has 52 career catches with 11 touchdowns. Stec had more than 25 scholarship offers, making him the most highly recruited player in Jacobs history.

Golden Eagles coach Brian Zimmerman said Stec’s top three choices were Wisconsin, Northwestern and Iowa. Fickell, who took over when Paul Chryst was fired, was at Jacobs on a recruiting visit last week.

“I’m excited for Grant and his family. He’s always had a good feel there,” Zimmerman said. “A couple people had asked me, Wisconsin reporters, with the turnover in the coaches how that felt. When that happened, Grant said they were still in his top three. I’d reached out to the former tight end coach from Cincy to see if he was going over [to Wisconsin] and he wasn’t sure.

“He gave me the contact info of the guys who went with [Luke] Fickell. I got a hold of them and the tight ends coach and said, ‘We want to make sure there’s still mutual interest. Grant’s still interested in Wisconsin.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, my gosh, yes!’ It’s hard not to be interested in a four-star tight end. He did an unofficial visit this weekend and went up there and decided it felt right.”

Stec, who plays in a run-heavy offense and doesn’t get big receiving numbers, was an All-Area second-team selection. When the Eagles did throw, he was their most dangerous threat. He also made an impact at defensive end.

“It’s an exciting time for Grant,” Zimmerman said. “He played at about 225 during the season. He weighed in at 238 last week. He’s been working hard in the weight room. He’s hit it real hard. He’s working his butt off with the rest of those kids.”