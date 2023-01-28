Hall’s Mac Resetich to take official visit to Illinois

SPRING VALLEY - Mac Resetich had a record season for rushing and touchdowns for Hall High School last fall.

Resetich set Hall’s single-season rushing records for both yards (2,227) and touchdowns (30).

2,227 rushing yards.

30 rushing touchdowns.

34 overall touchdowns.

The Red Devils quarterback also became Hall’s all-time leader with 3,290 yards rushing and 50 touchdowns.

The University of Illinois has taken notice.

Resetich is making his official visit this weekend to Champaign to meet with the Illinois staff and talk about a future playing for the Fighting Illini.

They are expected to make him an offer, looking at him as a defensive back and special teams player.

Resetich said Friday night he’s excited to go.

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson gave his endorsement of the rival Red Devil when Illinois personnel visited Princeton recently.

Princeton senior Teegan Davis, who has signed to play for Iowa, is hoping Resetich joins him in the Big Ten.

“He’s a good athlete. Tough to guard. Good at all sports,” Davis said. “It’s not often you see guys from around here go to Big Ten schools. I wish him the best and hopefully gets that offer and we get to play some time.