Rock Island Alleman won’t play varsity football in 2023

Alleman High School will not field a varsity football team for the 2023 season, school officials announced Wednesday. The story was first reported by Jackson Stone of the Moline Dispatch.

The Pioneers were 1-8 this past season and 0-9 in 2021, and graduated 10 seniors from their 30-player roster. Head coach Fritz Dieudonne told Stone that school administrators made the decision in order to protect the health and safety of the players.

Alleman was forced to forfeit their game against Moline this past season because of injuries.

The Pioneers were the Class 4A state runners-up in 2010 and 2012, but enrollment issues have hurt the athletic programs in recent years. The softball program didn’t field a varsity team last spring.

Alleman plans to play a JV schedule in 2023, and return to varsity play in 2024, but school officials told Stone that it will “reevaluate the decision next spring.”