IHSFCA selects its hall of fame class for 2023

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) on Tuesday released its Class of 2023 Hall of Fame inductees.

This year’s honorees are broken into six classes.

Active coaches entering the IHSFCA Hall of Fame include Gary Carter (Murphysboro), Pat Elder (Ridgewood/Cambridge), Todd Kuska (St. Rita), Jason Kirby (West Central), Kurt Simon (White County), Fabray Collins (Englewood) and Rob Zvonar (Lincoln-Way East).

Designated as career entrants are Darren Hess (Normal West) and Todd Hutchinson (Greenville).

Assistants include Mike Conlin (Central A&M), Charlie Bliss (Maine South), Dave Fink (Tolono Unity), Carl Williams Sr. (Simeon) and Sherman Sampson (Hubbard).

Retired honorees are John Ivlow (Bolingbrook) and Cal Cummings (Rockford Boylan).

Deceased entrants include Charles Saieva (Chicago Forman) and Jan Jamison (Rockford Guilford).

The Ray Eliot Award will be given to Pat Ryan (University of Illinois).

“The list of active, retired, career and assistant coaches along with two posthumously inducted include[s] some truly great individuals,” the IHSFCA release said. “They were selected for their contributions to the profession and impact on the schools and communities where they have coached.”

The coaches will be honored at a luncheon Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign. University of Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will be a speaker. Tickets, which cost $40, are available at ihsfca.com.

Nominations for future IHSFCA Hall of Fame consideration can also be made through the website.