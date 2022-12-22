L-P’s Nik Belski signs to play football at Butler

La Salle-Peru senior Nik Belski put a lot of time and effort into finding a school where he can play college football.

“We were on the road a lot,” Belski said. “I went to a lot of camps. I had to stay active on Twitter. I sent my film all over the place. It was a grind, but it worked out and it was worth it.”

Belski’s recruiting journey ended Wednesday when he signed a National Letter Intent to play football for Butler University, an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision school in Indianapolis.

“It’s a great place for me,” said Belski, whose top two schools were Butler and St. Ambrose. “Throughout the visits I took, I realized the education is great, the coaching staff is great, it’s a place where I can prepare for my future academically and it gives me a chance to live out my dream of playing college football. I’m excited to play there for the next four-plus years.”

Belski will play center or guard for the Bulldogs after playing tackle for the Cavaliers as a senior when he helped L-P to its third consecutive playoff appearance and a 5-5 record.

Belski was named Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 5A All State, All-Interstate 8 Conference and NewsTribune All Area.

“Coach (Alex) Barr, my line coach, said he sees me at center or guard,” Belski said. “I played center my freshman year and guard my junior year. I just have to work on my snapping at center and I should be fine.

“I’m a team player. I work hard. I’ll do anything to get on the field.”

Belski joins a Bulldog program that went 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Pioneer Football League in head coach Mike Uremovich’s first season, snapping a streak of four consecutive losing seasons.

“(My goals at Butler are to) get a good education, get on the field and be able to play, have fun and live out my dream,” said Belski, who plans to study business.