December 21, 2022
Shaw Local
Northwest Herald area: List of local players and their college choices for football

By Joe Stevenson
Crystal Lake Central's Vince Honer is tackled by Crystal Lake South's Nate Compere on Friday Sept.30,2022 in Crystal Lake.

Here is a look at a list of local football players and where they plan on playing in college. Wednesday was the start of the early NCAA signing period for NCAA Division I and II scholarship schools.

Player, School College (Level)

Eric Bower, Huntley – Butler (D-I)

Antonio Brown, Jacobs – Bemidji (Minn.) State (D-II)

Nate Compere, Crystal Lake South – Lindenwood (Mo). (D-I)

Luke Griskey, Huntley – San Jose State (D-I)

Josh Holst-*, Marengo – Northern Illinois (D-I)

Jake Metze, Johnsburg – Drake (D-I)

Nick Nuno, Burlington Central – Wis.-Platteville (D-III)

Will Seibert, Jacobs – Johns Hopkins (D-III)

Jake Welch, Johnsburg – Northern Illinois (D-I)

Mason Wojtas, Huntley – College of DuPage (Juco)

*-Preferred walk-on.

Note: This list will be updated with more names as they are received at joestevenson@shawmedia.com.