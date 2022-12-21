Northwest Herald area: List of local players and their college choices for football

Here is a look at a list of local football players and where they plan on playing in college. Wednesday was the start of the early NCAA signing period for NCAA Division I and II scholarship schools.

Player, School College (Level)

Eric Bower, Huntley – Butler (D-I)

Antonio Brown, Jacobs – Bemidji (Minn.) State (D-II)

Nate Compere, Crystal Lake South – Lindenwood (Mo). (D-I)

Luke Griskey, Huntley – San Jose State (D-I)

Josh Holst-*, Marengo – Northern Illinois (D-I)

Jake Metze, Johnsburg – Drake (D-I)

Nick Nuno, Burlington Central – Wis.-Platteville (D-III)

Will Seibert, Jacobs – Johns Hopkins (D-III)

Jake Welch, Johnsburg – Northern Illinois (D-I)

Mason Wojtas, Huntley – College of DuPage (Juco)

*-Preferred walk-on.

Note: This list will be updated with more names as they are received at joestevenson@shawmedia.com.