2022 NCAA Early Football Signing Day: CCL/ESCC athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

Here is a list of CCL/ESCC football players who have committed to colleges at various levels and can sign their letters of intent starting on Wednesday. That is the first day of the early signing period for NCAA football scholarship schools (Divisions I and II). There are athletes attending other levels on this list as well.
Brother Rice
- Roderick Pierce III, defensive lineman — Michigan (D-I)
- Owen Lyons, wide receiver — St. Thomas (D-I FCS)
Joliet Catholic Academy
- Anthony Birsa, offensive lineman — Northwestern (D-I)
Loyola Academy
- Brooks Bahr, defensive lineman — Michigan (D-I)
- Jake Stearney, quarterback — Colgate (D-I FCS)
- Jack Parker, tight end — Western Michigan (D-I)
Marist
- John Nestor, defensive back — Iowa (D-I)
- Ryan Sims, wide receiver — Miami (Ohio) (D-I)
Marmion Academy
- Ivan Erickson, defensive lineman — Illinois State (D-I FCS
- Sean Scheck, defensive lineman — San Diego (D-I FCS)
Mount Carmel
- Asher Tomaszewski, defensive lineman — Kansas State (D-I)
- Danny Novickas, linebacker — Ohio (D-I)
- Blainey Dowling, quarterback — Eastern Illinois (D-I FCS)
Nazareth Academy
- Justin Taylor, defensive back — Wisconsin (D-I)
St. Francis
- TJ McMillen, offensive lineman — Illinois (D-I)
St. Rita
- Pat Farrell, defensive lineman — Illinois (D-I)
- Matt Kingsbury, linebacker — Minnesota (D-I)
- Conor Talty, kicker — Alabama (D-I)
- Collin Gerger, offensive lineman — Fordham (D-I FCS)