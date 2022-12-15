BCR Notebook: Augie Christiansen, Nikolas Belski named to Shrine Game

Two Illinois Valley football players have been selected to play in the 2023 IHSFCA Shrine All-Star Game.

Augie Christiansen of Princeton and Nikolas Belski of LaSalle-Peru were both selected to the Red Team.

Belski was named Class 5A First Team IHSFCA All-State while Christiansen earned Class 3A IHSFCA All-State Honorable Mention.

L-P's Nikolas Belski smiles as he is introduced during the Meet the Cavs football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Howard Fellows Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The 2023 Shrine Game will be played Saturday, June 17 on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Matthew Senteney of Annawan-Wethersfield was selected to the Blue Team.

Kirby selected for IHSFC Hall of Fame

Former Bureau Valley coach Jason Kirby was selected to the IHSFCA Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Kirby was head coach at Bureau Valley from 2000-2004, leading the Storm to four quarterfinal appearances, including a 3A runner-up finish in 2004. He had a 41-15 record in five years at Bureau Valley.

Jason Kirby (Photo courtesy WQAD)

Kirby directed Biggsville West Central to this year’s 8-Man Football State Championship.

He has also coached at Jacksonville Routt, Herrin, Rockridge, Sherrard, East Moline United Township and Canton.

Hubbard recognized by the Denver Broncos

Blair Hubbard, who coached Broomfield to the Colorado 4A State Championship, was named as the Denver Broncos’ Colorado High School Football Coach of the Year. Hubbard’s Eagles went 14-0, a nine-game improvement after going 5-6, which is the second-most Colorado football history.

Blair Hubbard was named as the Denver Broncos Colorado High School Coach of the Year. (Photo courtesy Blair Hubbard)

A 1987 Princeton High School graduate, Hubbard became the just the third coach in Colorado high school history to lead two different schools to a state championship.

Hubbard, who also led Faith Christian to three 2A state championships, has a career record of 228-54. He is 64-19 in seven years at Broomfield, including three state finals appearances.