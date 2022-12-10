2022 Northwest Herald Football Player of the Year: Prairie Ridge’s Tyler Vasey

One of the lighter moments of Prairie Ridge’s season came the week before the Class 6A semifinal matchup against St. Ignatius.

The Wolves’ coaches were watching video of Prairie Ridge’s 69-28 victory over Harlem and one of quarterback Tyler Vasey’s eight touchdown runs in a game in which he ran for 481 yards.

Wolves coach Chris Schremp said it looked like four defenders had a shot at grabbing Vasey, but he slipped past them and blazed away for another touchdown. One of the exasperated defenders put his hands on his helmet and just shook his head.

Vasey did that to defenses a lot this season, leaving them in his dust wondering just what had happened.

The 6-foot, 170-pound senior ran for an IHSA-record 3,887 yards, which also was the most in the nation, according to MaxPreps. Vasey, who ran for 52 touchdowns and helped the Wolves to the Class 6A state championship game, is the 2022 Northwest Herald Football Player of the Year, selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches.

Vasey’s rushing yards ties him for 13th nationally for a single season, again according to MaxPreps. In Weeks 8-13 alone, Vasey ran for 2,046 yards and 32 touchdowns.

The Wolves needed to outscore Crystal Lake South and Crystal Lake Central in shootouts in Weeks 8 and 9. They beat South again in the first round of the playoffs, with Vasey having another monster game.

Vasey had two huge games to break the record and help the Wolves reach the semifinals.

Vasey, who also was an All-Area first-team selection in baseball, tackled a few questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson, who found out that Vasey is a big fan of Deion Sanders, a former professional star who played football and baseball and could fly on a football field.

What are a couple of your best memories of the season?

Vasey: Some of my favorite memories came in the playoffs. It was an awesome experience when we made it to the state. Beating Crystal Lake South was awesome in a shootout and driving down the field against St. Ignatius and having your best friend (Brogan Amherdt) kick the game-winning field goal is something special.

You were teammates with former quarterback-receiver Taidhgin Trost when you were a sophomore. Who would win a race between you two?

Vasey: I personally believe I would beat Taidhgin in a race. I know he would say himself, as well, so I have to counter that.

What was it like to have that stretch of games late in the season and the playoffs when you were getting 300 yards a game?

Vasey: It was pretty cool having those games late in the season with a bunch of yards, but winning the games was way better. Knowing that you will play another week is just a different feeling.

Who is one of your teammates whom you really admire?

Vasey: There are two kids that I really like their attitude: Nathan Greetham and John Fallaw. Greetham did a great job being a captain and leading those around him. Fallaw just loved winning and loves competing, which is something we share in common.

What are three of your favorite Christmas movies?

Vasey: I love “Christmas Vacation,” “Home Alone” and “The Polar Express.”

What is your favorite professional sports team?

Vasey: I love the Bears and the Cubs.

What was the last really good book you read?

Vasey: “The Giver,” by Lois Lowry, because it was just really different

Is it harder to read a defense or hit a breaking ball?

Vasey: Hitting a breaking ball.

Can you dunk a basketball?

Vasey: Not as of late, but I have had a bad ankle and don’t want to attempt to dunk.

You took a couple of hard hits in the Class 6A state title game against East St. Louis. Which one was the worst?

Vasey: The second hit I took on the kickoff when I was down was the worst. I got whiplash.

If you could celebrate high school touchdowns like the NFL, what would you do with your teammates?

Vasey: I’m not the huge celebration type of guy, but probably have everyone get together and act like we’re taking a picture.

What is your favorite class?

Vasey: I love sociology. It’s just an interesting class and the teacher (Curt Wadlington) is great.

If you could have any athlete’s throwback jersey, which one would you pick?

Vasey: Probably a Primetime (Deion Sanders) jersey.

Did you ever ask for an official Red Ryder, carbine-action, 200-shot, range model air rifle for Christmas?

Vasey: I have not.