2022 Northwest Herald Football Coach of the Year: Prairie Ridge’s Chris Schremp

Prairie Ridge has played in five Class 6A football state championships since 2011, winning three titles in that span.

So when Wolves coach Chris Schremp says this year’s team maximized its potential better than any of the others he’s had, the words are powerful.

Back in the summer, Schremp and his coaching staff did not think the Wolves would be in the Class 6A semifinals. The players proved them wrong as they won one-third of the Fox Valley Conference title (with Huntley and Jacobs) and rolled through their first three playoff games.

Prairie Ridge defeated St. Ignatius 21-19 on Brogan Amherdt’s 29-yard field goal on a frozen field in the semis, then fell to East St. Louis 57-7 in the state championship game.

For the fourth time, Schremp has been chosen as the Northwest Herald Football Coach of the Year by the sports staff, with input from area coaches.

The Wolves finished 12-2 and quarterback Tyler Vasey ran for an IHSA-record 3,887 yards, the most of any ball carrier in the nation this season.

Schremp, who also was Coach of the Year in 2007, 2011 and 2017, answered a few questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about the Wolves’ magical season.

What are a couple of your best memories of this season?

Schremp: One of my favorite memories was going to the 4A game on Friday night down at U of I. It was thrilling to be back there again and to see the look in our players’ eyes as they entered the stadium and saw where they were going to be playing the next day. We took them there to get over the awe of the stadium. We did the same thing in 2011 and 2016. I got the idea from the movie “Hoosiers.” It was also fun to just sit and watch a game with the guys and take in the whole state experience as a fan.

Who is the best speaker you ever heard at a coaches’ clinic?

Schremp: When I first got the job at PR, I would go over to see Bill Mack twice a week to learn the triple-option offense. That was quite a clinic every week. If it weren’t for those meetings with Bill, we wouldn’t be having the success that we are at PR. At the actual clinics we go to, I always love seeing the offensive line coaches. Those are the guys that really get enthusiastic and love teaching about the guys in the trenches. All the offensive coordinators who speak love to just draw up different plays and they really don’t teach anything. If I had to name one it would be (former Georgia Tech assistant) Mike Sewak, a triple option o-line coach. I got a lot of ideas on how to practice from him.

What is one of your favorite plays by quarterback Tyler Vasey this season?

Schremp: I think we all loved his 60, 70 and 80 yard runs. Seeing him cut back across the field and score was always unbelievable. In one of our playoff games, there was a team who liked to talk and early in the first quarter, Tyler just ran over one of their really good defenders. It really showed what a competitor he is and how driven he was to win. Our guys got really fired up when they saw it and it definitely set the tone for that game.

What is your pregame meal and how long before a game do you eat?

Schremp: Pregame meals are usually pretty basic. I often had a turkey sub. Half at lunch and half at 4:30 before the kids started coming in for the game. I like Tommy’s subs - they run ads in the paper. Maybe we can set up an endorsement deal.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions before a game?

Schremp: I know this may sound like a “coach speak” answer but I really don’t have any superstitions. I feel like superstitions can give you an excuse when you don’t do well. On game day, I want to focus on what I can do to win and not something I have made up in my mind to be valuable to winning.

What is something funny that happened during a game this season?

Schremp: We have a song that we play often at our games called “The Big Bad Wolf.” It’s a song Dave Hartl, a former player and coach, came across. It’s a really bad song, but I love it. I also know a lot of our opponents hate hearing it which makes me like it even more. One of our assistants, Bryan Peckhart, really dislikes the song so during games when it’s on I’ll regularly walk by him singing the words and it will lighten the mood on the sidelines.

As a father of two former softball players, how much do you miss that in your football offseason and summer?

Schremp: I really miss the girls that we coached during the summer. We had a great group of girls who were together for a long time and everyone got along really well. It also helped that we won quite a bit so our summers on the softball field were really memorable. I loved coaching softball and being able to work with my daughters, Kylie and Maggie. We spent a lot of our summers together with some really good people and it made me a better coach, father and husband.

What are some of the best rules of the road you share with your driver education students?

Schremp: I try to teach the kids to stay calm and not to panic behind the wheel. There are a lot of impatient and angry drivers out on the road and our young drivers can’t be influenced into making poor decisions behind the wheel because of other drivers. Also, we all need to be less distracted behind the wheel. Put down the phones, food, drinks, and make up, and just drive. Sorry the teacher in me kicked in.

What were you thinking when two of your best players, lineman John Fallaw and safety Dom Creatore, both went down in the Jacobs’ game?

Schremp: Right after the game, my first thought was “Oh boy, this could be a really tough, long season!” What was great to see was the next week in practice, guys stepped up and played better. Our coaches got creative, we changed a few things and were able to get through it. I was really proud of how we handled a lot of adversity early in the season! Luckily, those two guys were able to come back quickly and, in the process, our team got better.

What is the nicest Christmas gift you have ever given?

Schremp: My daughters and my wife Sheri call them “Dad Gifts”. I bought three gift bags a few years ago and I buy my wife and daughters things I think they would like or sometimes need. There are usually three presents in each bag. Some gifts are funny and some are practical. One year when my oldest was 16, she got jumper cables, a snow brush, and a garage door opener. Some other items would be winter hats that I thought fit their personalities, Buddy the Elf and Griswold shirts, and last year, I bought them all a gold cross necklace. I try to be creative with the gifts, one fun gift, one practical and one from the heart.