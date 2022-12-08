December 08, 2022
2022 Kane County Chronicle All-Area Football Team

Batavia senior LB/RB Tyler Jansey is the Player of the Year

By Jacob Bartelson
Batavia players take the field before their Class 7A second-round playoff game in Batavia against Hersey on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Batavia players take the field before their Class 7A second-round playoff game in Batavia against Hersey on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Sandy Bressner)

Here is the 2022 Kane County Chronicle all-area football team.

Player of the Year

Batavia’s Tyler Jansey is the Kane County Chronicle Football Player of the Year.

Tyler Jansey, Batavia, senior, linebacker/running back: The 2022 Kane County Chronicle Player of the Year, Jansey led the Bulldogs to a Class 7A state championship appearance. The University of Wisconsin-Madison commit led the team with 128 tackles, 17 for loss, and averaged nine tackles a game. Jansey had four sacks. Offensively, Jansey had 675 rushing yards on 89 carries and eight rushing touchdowns. Jansey was a four-year varsity member and three-year starter.

First-team offense

Batavia junior Ryan Boe. Photo courtesy of Batavia athletics.

Ryan Boe, Batavia, junior, QB: Boe piloted Batavia’s offense to a Class 7A state championship appearance with 1,664 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 258 rushing yards.

St. Francis quarterback Alessio Milivojevic

Alessio Milivojevic, St. Francis, junior, QB: Milivojevic led St. Francis to the Class 4A semifinals and was 129-of-181 for 2,169 passing yards. Milivojevic had a 71% completion percentage and 30 touchdowns with five interceptions and five rushing scores.

Ryan Whitwell. Courtesy of Batavia athletics.

Ryan Whitwell, Batavia, senior, RB: Whitwell had 1,375 rushing yards on 222 carries, averaged 98 rushing yards a game and had 22 rushing touchdowns. Whitwell also had 124 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.

Drew Surges. Courtesy of St. Charles North athletics.

Drew Surges, St. Charles North, senior, RB/LB: An all-state selection, Surges dominated to the tune of 888 rushing yards on 179 carries, averaged 74 rushing yards a game and had 638 receiving yards on 42 catches. Defensively, Surges had a team-high 96 tackles.

Geneva wideout Talyn Taylor. Courtesy of Geneva Athletics.

Talyn Taylor, Geneva, sophomore, WR: Taylor, a dynamic threat, had 45 catches for 660 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Taylor had 985 all-purpose yards.

Drew Gerke. Photo courtesy of Batavia athletics.

Drew Gerke, Batavia, senior, WR/DB: Gerke, one of the most dangerous returners in the DuKane Conference, had 17 catches for 434 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Gerke had 814 all-purpose yards. Defensively, Gerke had 35 tackles and four interceptions.

St. Francis' Dash Dorsey is brought down by Genoa-Kingston's Brody Engel after catching a pass Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, during their IHSA Class 4A state playoff game at Genoa-Kingston High School.

Dash Dorsey, St. Francis, senior, WR/DB: Dorsey, a Kent State commit, had 34 receptions for 687 yards and 11 touchdowns. Dorsey also had 17 rushes for 192 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, he finished with 34 tackles and six pass breakups.

Kaneland's Aric Johnson

Aric Johnson, Kaneland, junior, WR/DB: A two-way star, Johnson had 44 catches for 868 yards and nine touchdowns. Defensively, Johnson had three interceptions.

Austin Barrett. Courtesy of St. Charles East athletics.

Austin Barrett, St. Charles East, senior, OL/DL: Barrett, an Indiana University commit, gave up zero sacks on 206 dropbacks and 22 pancakes.

St. Francis senior TJ McMillen

TJ McMillen, St. Francis, senior, OL/DL One of the state’s top linemen, McMillen had 108 pancakes in which the Spartans averaged 190 rushing yards a game and 35 rushing scores. McMillen, an Illinois commit, finished with 68 tackles, nine for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and 14 hurries, a team high.

Jimmy Zitkus. Photo courtesy of Batavia athletics.

Jimmy Zitkus, Batavia, senior, OL: The glue for the Bulldogs’ state appearance on the offensive line, Zitkus started at right guard this season and is a two-year starter.

Henry Warsaw. Photo courtesy of St. Charles North athletics.

Henry Warsaw, St. Charles North, senior, OL: Warsaw was a three-year starter at left tackle and named first team DuKane Conference this season.

First-team defense

JP Chaney. Photo courtesy of Batavia athletics.

JP Chaney, Batavia, senior, DL: Chaney had 50 tackles, 14 for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and a team-high 36 hurries.

Kaneland's Josh Mauthe

Josh Mauthe, Kaneland, junior, DL: Mauthe had 76 tackles, 18 for loss and five sacks.

Angelo Bradley. Photo courtesy of St. Charles North athletics.

Angelo Bradley, St. Charles North, junior, DL: Bradley had 50 tackles, 10 for loss and four sacks.

St. Francis' Dom Beres.

Dom Beres, St. Francis, junior, LB: The Metro Suburban Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Beres led the team with 97 tackles, eight for loss, two sacks, three QB hits and two interceptions.

Jack Sadowsky. Photo courtesy of Batavia athletics.

Jack Sadowsky, Batavia, senior, LB: The Iowa State commit had 75 tackles, 12 for loss at middle linebacker. Sadowsky had 28 quarterback hurries, one interception and three passes defended.

Brody Osborne. Photo courtesy of Batavia athletics.

Brody Osborne, Batavia, senior, LB: Osborne had 96 tackles, 20 for loss and averaged seven tackles a game. Osborne also had 7 1/2 sacks, 29 quarterback hurries and seven passes defensed.

Burlington Central senior linebacker Robert Gall

Robbie Gall, Burlington Central, senior, LB: Gall, a Class 5A all-state honorable mention selection, had 103 1/2 tackles, five for loss, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

Alex Valenzuela. Photo courtesy of St. Charles North athletics.

Alex Valenzuela, St. Charles North, senior, DB/LB: Valenzuela had 52 tackles, eight for loss, averaged nearly six tackles a game and had two interceptions.

Drake Ostrander. Photo courtesy of Batavia athletics.

Drake Ostrander, Batavia, senior, DB: Ostrander had 56 tackles, four for loss, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

Geneva defensive back Charlie Morrison.

Charles Morrison, Geneva, senior, DB: Morrison had 41 tackles, averaged five a game and had one interception.

First-team special teams

Hunter Lizska. Photo courtesy of St. Charles North athletics.

Hunter Liszka, St. Charles North, junior, K: In 10 games, Liszka was 30-for-30 on extra points and 7-of-8 on field-goal attempts with a long of 47 yards.

Second-team offense

Quarterback: Troyer Carlson, Kaneland, junior; Will Vaske, St. Charles North, senior

Running back: Brady Piper, St. Francis, senior; Charlie Whelpley, Batavia, junior

Wideout: Jake Mettetal, St. Charles North, junior; Zach Priami, St. Charles North, senior; Blake Schuette, St. Charles East, senior

Tight End: Jake Furtney, St. Charles North, junior

Linemen: Jonathan Brown, Batavia, junior; Jack David, Batavia, junior; Evan Goade, St. Charles North, senior; Frankie Porcaro, Batavia, junior

Second-team defense

Linemen: Jordan Buckley, Batavia, junior; Mason Luker, Geneva, senior; Porter Mihelich, Burlington Central, junior; James Muetterties, Burlington Central, senior

Linebacker: Ben Fiegel, Batavia, junior; Jack Lesher, Marmion, senior; Dawson Trebolo, Kaneland, senior; Aidan Zocher, St. Charles North, senior

Defensive Back: John Vendl, St. Charles North, senior; Alex Panico, Kaneland, senior; Kyle Porter, Batavia, junior

Second-Team special teams

Alec Crum, Batavia, senior, kicker

Honorable mention

Tommy Diamond, Geneva, senior, linebacker; Danny French, St. Francis, senior, linebacker; Ethan Plumb, St. Charles North, sophomore, quarterback; Nate Stempowski, Geneva, junior, quarterback; Bodey McCaslin, St. Charles East, senior, lineman; Sean Scheck, Marmion, senior, lineman; Mason Tousignant, St. Charles East, senior, wideout; Anthony Taormina, St. Charles North, junior, wideout; Troy Velez, Geneva, sophomore, running back