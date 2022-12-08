Here is the 2022 Kane County Chronicle all-area football team.
Player of the Year
Tyler Jansey, Batavia, senior, linebacker/running back: The 2022 Kane County Chronicle Player of the Year, Jansey led the Bulldogs to a Class 7A state championship appearance. The University of Wisconsin-Madison commit led the team with 128 tackles, 17 for loss, and averaged nine tackles a game. Jansey had four sacks. Offensively, Jansey had 675 rushing yards on 89 carries and eight rushing touchdowns. Jansey was a four-year varsity member and three-year starter.
First-team offense
Ryan Boe, Batavia, junior, QB: Boe piloted Batavia’s offense to a Class 7A state championship appearance with 1,664 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 258 rushing yards.
Alessio Milivojevic, St. Francis, junior, QB: Milivojevic led St. Francis to the Class 4A semifinals and was 129-of-181 for 2,169 passing yards. Milivojevic had a 71% completion percentage and 30 touchdowns with five interceptions and five rushing scores.
Ryan Whitwell, Batavia, senior, RB: Whitwell had 1,375 rushing yards on 222 carries, averaged 98 rushing yards a game and had 22 rushing touchdowns. Whitwell also had 124 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.
Drew Surges, St. Charles North, senior, RB/LB: An all-state selection, Surges dominated to the tune of 888 rushing yards on 179 carries, averaged 74 rushing yards a game and had 638 receiving yards on 42 catches. Defensively, Surges had a team-high 96 tackles.
Talyn Taylor, Geneva, sophomore, WR: Taylor, a dynamic threat, had 45 catches for 660 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Taylor had 985 all-purpose yards.
Drew Gerke, Batavia, senior, WR/DB: Gerke, one of the most dangerous returners in the DuKane Conference, had 17 catches for 434 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Gerke had 814 all-purpose yards. Defensively, Gerke had 35 tackles and four interceptions.
Dash Dorsey, St. Francis, senior, WR/DB: Dorsey, a Kent State commit, had 34 receptions for 687 yards and 11 touchdowns. Dorsey also had 17 rushes for 192 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, he finished with 34 tackles and six pass breakups.
Aric Johnson, Kaneland, junior, WR/DB: A two-way star, Johnson had 44 catches for 868 yards and nine touchdowns. Defensively, Johnson had three interceptions.
Austin Barrett, St. Charles East, senior, OL/DL: Barrett, an Indiana University commit, gave up zero sacks on 206 dropbacks and 22 pancakes.
TJ McMillen, St. Francis, senior, OL/DL One of the state’s top linemen, McMillen had 108 pancakes in which the Spartans averaged 190 rushing yards a game and 35 rushing scores. McMillen, an Illinois commit, finished with 68 tackles, nine for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and 14 hurries, a team high.
Jimmy Zitkus, Batavia, senior, OL: The glue for the Bulldogs’ state appearance on the offensive line, Zitkus started at right guard this season and is a two-year starter.
Henry Warsaw, St. Charles North, senior, OL: Warsaw was a three-year starter at left tackle and named first team DuKane Conference this season.
First-team defense
JP Chaney, Batavia, senior, DL: Chaney had 50 tackles, 14 for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and a team-high 36 hurries.
Josh Mauthe, Kaneland, junior, DL: Mauthe had 76 tackles, 18 for loss and five sacks.
Angelo Bradley, St. Charles North, junior, DL: Bradley had 50 tackles, 10 for loss and four sacks.
Dom Beres, St. Francis, junior, LB: The Metro Suburban Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Beres led the team with 97 tackles, eight for loss, two sacks, three QB hits and two interceptions.
Jack Sadowsky, Batavia, senior, LB: The Iowa State commit had 75 tackles, 12 for loss at middle linebacker. Sadowsky had 28 quarterback hurries, one interception and three passes defended.
Brody Osborne, Batavia, senior, LB: Osborne had 96 tackles, 20 for loss and averaged seven tackles a game. Osborne also had 7 1/2 sacks, 29 quarterback hurries and seven passes defensed.
Robbie Gall, Burlington Central, senior, LB: Gall, a Class 5A all-state honorable mention selection, had 103 1/2 tackles, five for loss, three fumble recoveries and one interception.
Alex Valenzuela, St. Charles North, senior, DB/LB: Valenzuela had 52 tackles, eight for loss, averaged nearly six tackles a game and had two interceptions.
Drake Ostrander, Batavia, senior, DB: Ostrander had 56 tackles, four for loss, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups.
Charles Morrison, Geneva, senior, DB: Morrison had 41 tackles, averaged five a game and had one interception.
First-team special teams
Hunter Liszka, St. Charles North, junior, K: In 10 games, Liszka was 30-for-30 on extra points and 7-of-8 on field-goal attempts with a long of 47 yards.
Second-team offense
Quarterback: Troyer Carlson, Kaneland, junior; Will Vaske, St. Charles North, senior
Running back: Brady Piper, St. Francis, senior; Charlie Whelpley, Batavia, junior
Wideout: Jake Mettetal, St. Charles North, junior; Zach Priami, St. Charles North, senior; Blake Schuette, St. Charles East, senior
Tight End: Jake Furtney, St. Charles North, junior
Linemen: Jonathan Brown, Batavia, junior; Jack David, Batavia, junior; Evan Goade, St. Charles North, senior; Frankie Porcaro, Batavia, junior
Second-team defense
Linemen: Jordan Buckley, Batavia, junior; Mason Luker, Geneva, senior; Porter Mihelich, Burlington Central, junior; James Muetterties, Burlington Central, senior
Linebacker: Ben Fiegel, Batavia, junior; Jack Lesher, Marmion, senior; Dawson Trebolo, Kaneland, senior; Aidan Zocher, St. Charles North, senior
Defensive Back: John Vendl, St. Charles North, senior; Alex Panico, Kaneland, senior; Kyle Porter, Batavia, junior
Second-Team special teams
Alec Crum, Batavia, senior, kicker
Honorable mention
Tommy Diamond, Geneva, senior, linebacker; Danny French, St. Francis, senior, linebacker; Ethan Plumb, St. Charles North, sophomore, quarterback; Nate Stempowski, Geneva, junior, quarterback; Bodey McCaslin, St. Charles East, senior, lineman; Sean Scheck, Marmion, senior, lineman; Mason Tousignant, St. Charles East, senior, wideout; Anthony Taormina, St. Charles North, junior, wideout; Troy Velez, Geneva, sophomore, running back