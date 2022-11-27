Jordan Lynch’s plan for Mount Carmel comes together in Class 7A state-title win

CHAMPAIGN — Saturday night was the night Jordan Lynch’s vision came together.

The Mount Carmel coach had a plan to bring the area’s best talent to the program when he took over in 2018. Lynch watched different eighth graders compete, and worked on a plan to convince them to compete for the Caravan.

Mount Carmel and Lynch won a state title in 2019, which was a special moment for the coach, but Saturday’s 44-20 Class 7A state title win to end an undefeated season was different.

Saturday was the night that Lynch and his players’ growth throughout the past four season paid off.

“These are my guys,” Lynch said. “This is the first class I had so it’s a special group for me. It was a great performance.”

Leading the way was quarterback Blainey Dowling, who took over as quarterback last season as a junior and continued a long list of Dowling family members to play for Mount Carmel. Dowling threw four touchdowns and 262 yards against Batavia to cap off a historic season where the senior broke passing records.

Senior wide receivers Jimmy Deacy and Damarion Arrington each caught two touchdowns while fellow senior Jaden Bossie caught another and added one on the ground.

TOUCHDOWN: Jaden Bossie with a 12-yard run to score and give @CaravanFootball a 37-12 lead with 6:36 left in the 3Q. pic.twitter.com/H5LqNhyqsj — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) November 27, 2022

The senior group had worked hard together after many had been forced into being first-time starters last season and learned in game action. Mount Carmel came a game short of winning the CCL/ESCC Blue last year and lost in the 7A quarterfinal against division rival Brother Rice.

But with each loss, the Caravan grew together to develop into a team that could go undefeated and win the program its 14th state title.

“That was a deciding factor for us,” Dowling said. “Being able to compete in a state championship and win it is a great feeling.”

Mount Carmel seemed like it could’ve been close from falling from grace. The Caravan missed the 2016 playoffs and lost in the 7A semifinals in Frank Lenti’s final season.

But Mount Carmel built Barda-Dowling Stadium and brought in an alumnus to lead the football program after the Caravan’s legendary coach left.

Lynch’s plan came to fruition on Saturday, and the standard for what it means to play football for Mount Carmel was set.

“The culture and the standard built when you come to Mount Carmel day one, they know what they’re getting themselves into,” Lynch said. “If you come in on day one and don’t buy in, you’re not going to be there very long.”