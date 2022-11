2022 IHSA playoffs: State championship final scores

The 2022 IHSA football season is officially in the record books. Check out the final scores for all eight state championship games.

Class Time, Date Class 1A (1) Lena-Winslow 30 vs. (2) Camp Point Central 8 Final Class 2A (6) Tri-Valley 22 vs. (1) St. Teresa 29 Final Class 3A (4) IC Catholic 48 vs. (3) Williamsville 17 Final Class 4A (13) Providence 20 vs. (2) Sacred Heart Griffin 44 Final Class 5A (11) Nazareth 45 vs. (3) Peoria 44 Final Class 6A (2) Prairie Ridge 7 vs. (6) East St. Louis 57 Final Class 7A (1) Mount Carmel 44 vs. (18) Batavia 20 Final Class 8A (1) Lincoln-Way East 3 vs. (6) Loyola 13 Final