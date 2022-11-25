Steve Soucie’s Class 1A analysis: Lena-Winslow turns in another dominant state-title performance

CHAMPAIGN – Lena-Winslow has an obviously tried-and-true recipe for success.

But the beauty of a really good recipe is that sometimes it leaves a little room for adaptation.

Lena-Winslow captured its third straight Class 1A state title with a 30-8 win over Camp Point Central on Friday. And while the usual dominance took a while to emerge, Lena-Winslow showed why its considered the gold standard in Class 1A.

An unorthodox start

Lena-Winslow received the opening kick and almost immediately found itself it a relatively uncommon place, forced into a fourth-down situation.

Camp Point Central then forced a turnover on downs and appeared to be on its way to an early momentum swing, but Lena-Winslow immediately returned the favor by forcing Camp Point Central into a turnover on downs of it own, which sparked Lena-Winslow’s first touchdown drive of the game.

Limiting the big plays

On Lena-Winslow’s fifth play from scrimmage, Jake Zeal broke off a 32-yard run. Logic would dictate that was only going to be the beginning of a long day for the Camp Point Central defense.

It turned out to be the only play for Lena-Winslow that went for more than 13 yards. Instead, it chipped and pieced together drives.

The backbreaker

The game was still in reach for Camp Point Central starting the second half.

Camp Point trailed 16-0 and received the ball to begin. But it was immediately forced to punt, and Lena-Winslow flexed its muscles.

That third quarter drive began with Camp Point Central actually holding a time of possession advantage in the game, which was quickly erased as Lena-Winslow pieced together a monster 18-play, 67-yard drive that took nearly the entire quarter and stretched into the fourth. It ended with Gage Dunker’s 1-yard touchdown run, his third of the game.

TOUCHDOWN: Gage Dunker with his third touchdown of the day, this one on a 1-yard run. @LeWinPanthers leads 22-0 with 6:07 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/ZUyGUwuH73 — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) November 25, 2022

Lena-Winslow ended up with a 27:43 to 20:17 advantage in time of possession, while running 56 plays to Camp Point Central’s 38.

Savvy punting

Lena-Winslow only punted nine times all season heading into the postseason.

But punter Gunar Lobdell showed the poise of an experienced veteran on what could have been an extremely pivotal play in the second quarter.

Inside its own 20, Lobdell fielded a bad snap, and instead of trying to rush a punt, he tucked the ball away and ran to a clear area before uncorking a rugby style punt that traveled 31 yards and didn’t afford Camp Point Central a realistic chance to score heading into halftime.

The record book

Lena-Winslow’s state title was school’s the third consecutive title and fourth championship in the last five playoff-contested seasons. It is Lena-Winslow sixth state championship overall.

The three-peat has only been completed one other time in Class 1A, by Carthage from 1998 to 2000. No 1A school has ever won four consecutive Class 1A titles.

It also marked the sixth consecutive and eighth Class 1A title in nine years for a member of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference. A NUIC member has won 14 Class 1A state titles since 2002.

Quotable

• “We played a real tough team and it wasn’t given to us that’s for sure. All the ones in the past have felt great, but you kind of forget what it feels like over the course of the previous season but being back down here at Champaign on a beautiful and a beautiful stadium it doesn’t get any better than this.” - Lena-Winslow coach Ric Arand

• “To get here and set the record for wins at our school and give Lena-Winslow everything we had for three quarters, its a special group. I told them after the game that the trophies are nice, but it is about all the memories we made throughout the year and we’ve made some good one.” - Camp Point Central coach Brad Dixon.