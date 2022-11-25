IHSA Class 5A state preview: Nazareth vs. Peoria

The road traveled by these two teams in the Class 5A state championship were decidedly different.

Nazareth’s journey has been one of the more unpredictable paths to a title game. The Roadrunners started their season in unique fashion, claiming a 2-0 win over Kankakee in Week 1. Despite being how forfeited games are usually recorded, this game was indeed played on the field.

After the win, Nazareth would lose four of its next five games and put itself permanently on the brink of elimination in regards to playoff consideration. Since then, the Roadrunners have gone on a tear, winning seven consecutive games largely over strong competition by considerable margins.

On the other hand, Peoria has pretty much been running on high octane all season.

The Lions have scored at least 48 points in eight of their games and enter the state championship game fresh off a 76-point outburst in the semifinals against Morris.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams.

Nazareth (9-4)

Head coach: Tim Racki (217-73, 25 years)

Last state title game appearance: 2019, lost to Mount Carmel 37-13 (Class 7A)

Path to state

• defeated Glenbard South, 48-22

• defeated Rockford Boylan, 38-13

• defeated Morgan Park, 29-0

• defeated Sycamore, 10-7

Offensive stalwart

Logan Malachuk, QB: The sophomore gunslinger has gained confidence over the course of the season and finished the year with well over 2,000 yards passing and a more than respectable 58% completion percentage.

Defensive stalwart

Gabe Kaminski, DL: As a unit, Nazareth does a very nice job of hemming in the opposition. Kaminski, who is just a sophomore, has done a particularly sensational job and has collected a whopping 35 tackles for loss.

The wildcard

Justin Taylor, RB/WR/DB: Taylor lines up in multiple places and is dangerous in just about all of them. Nazareth spreads its scoring around, but it’s Taylor who leads the squad in points scored and has done so in a number of ways.

Stat book

• Nazareth coach Tim Racki is aiming for his eighth state title as a head coach. He has won three previously at Nazareth. His other four came at now closed Addison Driscoll, where he led that school to four consecutive titles from 2001-04.

• Opponents have actually ran for more yardage than Nazareth. The Roadrunners make up for that narrow difference in the passing game. But the difference isn’t as wide (3,790 for Nazareth, 3,055 for opponents) as you’d expect for a team playing in the state championship.

• This isn’t likely the last we’ve heard of this Nazareth team. Thirteen of the team’s starters are underclassmen.

The skinny

It has been a strange season for the Roadrunners. Nazareth, at one point, was just 1-3 on the year and looked very little like a contender. The breaking point was reached after a loss to St. Rita in Week 6, but since the Roadrunners have been almost unstoppable, winning every game but one by at least 25 points during their seven-game winning streak.

Peoria (12-1)

Head coach: Tim Thornton (119-72, 19 years)

Last state title game appearance: 2016, defeated Vernon Hills 62-48

Path to state

• defeated Decatur MacArthur, 62-14

• defeated Kankakee, 48-21

• defeated Mascoutah, 36-21

• defeated Morris, 76-56

Offensive stalwart

Malachi Washington, RB: The public address announcer at Peoria games has gotten real familiar with announcing the name Malachi Washington. He has been huge factor in Peoria’s highly explosive offense. He enters the title game fresh off a 383-yard, five-touchdown performance against Morris in the semifinals.

Defensive stalwart

Landon Newly-Holesome, DL: Newly-Holesome is a destructive defensive performer who also provides a critical cog as a lead blocker on offense. He is particularly troublesome to opponents who try to run the ball in his area.

The wildcard

Tino Gist, QB: Peoria doesn’t put the ball in the air as much as some of its prolific offenses of the past, but Gist will put it up with effectiveness if teams overcompensate in trying to stop Peoria’s powerful and highly effective ground game.

Stat book

• Peoria has scored a whopping 222 points in four playoff games.

• If you toss out the lone game when the Peoria offense was stifled in a Week 8 loss to Normal Community West – when the Lions posted just six points – Peoria averaged 54.1 points per game in its other 12 contests.

• Washington has rushed for over 3,000 yards this season and has posted nearly a 1,000 of those in Peoria’s last three playoff wins over Kankakee, Mascoutah and Morris.

The skinny

The misnomer about Peoria is that it is still running the “Fun and Gun” offense of a few years ago that allowed it to capture a 2016 state championship. It’s a bit different now, with a much higher emphasis on the running game, but still extraordinarily effective. Peoria is more than comfortable trying to outscore you, but the defense is a fairly underrated group.