Class 6A playoffs: Semifinal preview capsule for St. Ignatius at Prairie Ridge

No. 4 St. Ignatius (10-2) at No. 2 Prairie Ridge (11-1)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

About the Wolfpack: St. Ignatius defeated Notre Dame 31-6 last week in their quarterfinal game. … The Wolfpack has never been this far in the playoffs before. St. Ignatius made the 7A playoffs in 2010 and 6A in 2015 and lost in the first round both times. … RB Vinny Rugai set the program’s rushing record this season and had 215 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s victory. … OL-DL Justin Scott (6-5, 312) is the top-rated prospect in Illinois’ junior class with offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame, among many others. … The Wolfpack’s losses came against Mount Carmel (41-17) and St. Patrick (19-14). … St. Ignatius won the CCL/ESCC White Division. …The Wolfpack runs the triple-option like Prairie Ridge. Wolves coach Chris Schremp even had the Wolfpack’s coaches visit several years ago and talked about the option with them.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge defeated Harlem 69-28 last week. … The Wolves are in the semifinals for the fifth time in seven years. They are 3-1 in the previous three semifinal games. … QB Tyler Vasey has the IHSA season rushing record at 3,609 and has scored 50 touchdowns. … FB Nathan Greetham has 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns. … The defense has tightened up in the last two weeks after allowing 145 points in the three previous games. The Wolves have allowed 50 points total against Kaneland and Harlem.

Up next: The winner advances to meet the winner between No. 6 East St. Louis (10-2) at No. 1 Lemont (12-0) in the state championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge.