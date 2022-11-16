Three Rivers Conference East honors top football players

League champion Princeton headed up the Three Rivers Conference East Division First-Team All-Conference squad with 13 players.

On offense, Princeton sophomore Cade Odell (G), junior Payne Miller (T) and seniors Augie Christiansen (RB) and Teegan Davis (QB) were each named unanimously along with Hall senior Mac Resetich as flex player and Mendota senior Anthony Childs (RB).

Also named on the first-team offense for Princeton were senior Brady Piacenti (C) and sophomore Noah LaPorte (E) along with St. Bede seniors Ryan Migliorini (T), Ben Wallace (E) and Callan Hueneburg (RB).

Miller (DL), Christiansen (LB), Resetich (DB), Davis (DB) and LaPorte (DB) were also named unanimously to the first-team all-conference defense along with Bureau Valley senior Ayize Martin (DL).

First-team honors on defense also went to St. Bede senior Ryan Brady (DB), Princeton junior Bennett Williams (DL), senior Danny Cihocki (LB) and Mendota’s Childs (LB).

Resetich picked up a hat trick with unanimous all-conference honors as a return specialist. Princeton junior Carlos Benavidez was the first-team kicker.

Second-team all-conference offense honors went to St. Bede senior John Brady (flex), Princeton sophomore Ian Morris (G), senior CJ Hickey (RB), Cihocki (E) and Martin (T) and Mendota senior Neal Linden (C) and junior Justin Randolph (QB).

Second-team all-conference defense recognition went to Princeton senior Brady Byers (DB), Hall junior Joel Koch (DL), Bureau Valley junior Connor Scott (LB), St. Bede senior Ben Burke (LB) and Migliorini (DL) and Mendota senior Isaac Smith (DB).

Honorable mention all-conference honors were given to St. Bede senior Connor Brown (E), Ali Arsland (DL) and Landon Jackson (LB), Hall juniors Koch (C), Leo Lopez (G), Lucas Milton (T) and Joseph Bacidore (LB), Bureau Valley junior Jon Dybek (DL), Princeton seniors Byers (Flex), Carson Etheridge (LB), junior Jack May (T) and sophomore Odell (DL), Morris (LB) and Ace Christiansen (DB) and Mendota seniors Ryne Strouss (E/DE) and Isaac Smith (RB) and sophomore Braiden Freeman (E).