Prairie Ridge QB Tyler Vasey heads 6 area players on IHSFCA All-State lists

Prairie Ridge quarterback Tyler Vasey, the newly crowned IHSA single-season rushing record-holder, was one of six area players to make the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State teams in their respective classes.

Vasey and Crystal Lake South’s Nate Compere made it in Class 6A. Johnsburg lineman Jacob Welch, Marengo quarterback Josh Holst and Richmond-Burton running back/defensive end Steven Siegel were selected in Class 4A, and Jacobs lineman Will Seibert was named to the Class 7A team.

Vasey ran for 481 yards and eight touchdowns in Saturday’s 69-28 victory over Harlem in the Class 6A playoffs quarterfinals. That yardage gave him the state record for rushing yards in a season, which sits at 3,609 heading into Saturday’s semifinal game against St. Ignatius.

Crystal Lake South’s Nate Compere (76, left) was named to the IHSFCA Class 6A All-State team. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Compere played on both lines for South, which was second in the Fox Valley Conference in scoring (311 in the regular season) to Prairie Ridge’s 397.

Welch and Holst are repeat All-Staters in Class 4A who will be teammates next season at Northern Illinois University. Welch played on both lines and helped the Skyhawks back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Here is the link for the lists from the IHSFCA All-State teams and honorable-mention teams. https://t.co/QI8Oji1iAV — Joe Stevenson (@nwh_JoePrepZone) November 15, 2022

Holst was a dual-threat player at quarterback, running for 744 yards and 13 touchdowns while throwing for 1,574 yards and 24 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

Siegel was second to Vasey on the area rushing list with 1,780 yards and 37 touchdowns, as he led the Rockets (11-1) to the Class 4A quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive season.

Jacobs' Will Seibert (58) chases Brother Rice's Marcus Brown during their Class 7A first-round playoff football. Seibert is an IHSFCA Class 7A All-Stater. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm)

Seibert played on both lines for Jacobs, which shared the FVC championship with Huntley and Prairie Ridge, all at 8-1.

Six other local players earned All-State honorable mention. They were Johnsburg running back/wide receiver Jake Metze and R-B lineman Nate Komar (Class 4A), Burlington Central linebacker Robert Gall and Woodstock linebacker Aiden Johnson (Class 5A), Crystal Lake South running back Nate Van Witzenburg (Class 6A) and Huntley linebacker Dashaun Manning (Class 8A).