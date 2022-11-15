Football: L-P's Belski, Hall's Resetich, Princeton's Davis named all state

La Salle-Peru’s Nik Belski, Princeton’s Teegan Davis and Hall’s Mac Resetich received Illinois High School Football Coaches Association First-Team All-State honors on Tuesday.

Belski was named Class 5A IHSFCA All State. The offensive linemen helped the Cavaliers to their third consecutive playoff appearance.

Davis was named Class 3A IHSFCA First-Team All-State. The senior quarterback/defensive back led the Tigers to 11-1 record and a repeat quarterfinal appearance.

Davis rushed for 756 yards and 17 touchdowns and passed for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns this year, becoming Princeton’s all-time passing leader.

Princeton quarterback Teegan Davis received IHSFCA All-State honors. (Scott Anderson)

Resetich was named Class 4A IHSFCA First-Team All-State. The senior quarterback/defensive back led the Red Devils to a 4A playoff appearance, finishing with a 5-5 record.

Resetich set Hall’s single-season rushing records for both yards (2,227) and touchdowns (30). He also became Hall’s all-time leader with 3,290 yards rushing and 50 TDs.

Hall's Mac Resetich (4) received IHSFCA All-State honors. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

L-P’s Mason Lynch received Class 5A IHSFCA Honorable Mention All State. He played running back, defensive back and kick returner for the Cavs while also appearing at quarterback, including a start against Ottawa.

Augie Christiansen, a two-way standout at running back/linebacker for Princeton, received Class 3A IHSFCA Honorable Mention honors.