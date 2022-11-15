Bureau County Football: Teegan Davis, Mac Resetich named IHSFCA All-State

Princeton’s Teegan Davis and Hall’s Mac Resetich received Illinois High School Football Coaches Association First-Team All-State honors on Tuesday.

Davis was named Class 3A IHSFCA First-Team All-State. The senior quarterback/defensive back led the Tigers to 11-1 record and a repeat quarterfinal appearance.

Davis rushed for 756 yards and 17 touchdowns and passed for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns this year, becoming Princeton’s all-time passing leader.

Princeton quarterback Teegan Davis received IHSFCA All-State honors. (Scott Anderson)

Resetich was named Class 4A IHSFCA First-Team All-State. The senior quarterback/defensive back led the Red Devils to a 4A playoff appearance, finishing with a 5-5 record.

Resetich set Hall’s single-season rushing records for both yards (2,227) and touchdowns (30). He also became Hall’s all-time leader with 3,290 yards rushing and 50 TDs.

Hall's Mac Resetich (4) received IHSFCA All-State honors. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Augie Christiansen, a two-way standout at running back/linebacker for Princeton, received Class 3A IHSFCA Honorable Mention honors.