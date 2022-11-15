November 15, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store
Illinois High School Football News

Bureau County Football: Teegan Davis, Mac Resetich named IHSFCA All-State

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Teegan Davis (left) and Hall's Mac Resetich were named to the IHSFCA All-State Team.

Princeton's Teegan Davis (left) and Hall's Mac Resetich were named to the IHSFCA All-State Team. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton’s Teegan Davis and Hall’s Mac Resetich received Illinois High School Football Coaches Association First-Team All-State honors on Tuesday.

Davis was named Class 3A IHSFCA First-Team All-State. The senior quarterback/defensive back led the Tigers to 11-1 record and a repeat quarterfinal appearance.

Davis rushed for 756 yards and 17 touchdowns and passed for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns this year, becoming Princeton’s all-time passing leader.

Princeton quarterback Teegan Davis throws a pass as IC Catholic's Joey Gliatta (33) and Jayden Sutton defend in the Class 3A Quarterfinal game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Princeton.

Princeton quarterback Teegan Davis received IHSFCA All-State honors. (Scott Anderson)

Resetich was named Class 4A IHSFCA First-Team All-State. The senior quarterback/defensive back led the Red Devils to a 4A playoff appearance, finishing with a 5-5 record.

Resetich set Hall’s single-season rushing records for both yards (2,227) and touchdowns (30). He also became Hall’s all-time leader with 3,290 yards rushing and 50 TDs.

Hall's Mac Resetich (4) celebrates with teammate DeAnthony Weatherspoon (28) after scoring a touchdown against Bureau Valley on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley.

Hall's Mac Resetich (4) received IHSFCA All-State honors. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Augie Christiansen, a two-way standout at running back/linebacker for Princeton, received Class 3A IHSFCA Honorable Mention honors.