Byron finds magic, again, scores game-winning TD in final seconds against Reed-Custer

BYRON — As Reed-Custer head football coach Gavin Johnston stood waiting to be interviewed just a few yards away from Byron fans and players sharing hugs and congratulations Saturday, he summed up his Comets’ Class 3A quarterfinal rematch game with the Tigers.

“Wow, talk about a case of déjà vu,” he said after Byron advanced with a 32-27 victory at Everett Stine Stadium.

Reed-Custer’s season was ended a year ago with a Byron touchdown pass with nine seconds left on the same field and nearly the same cold and overcast conditions.

This time the defending 3A state champions used a 1-yard plunge by freshman fullback Caden Considine with 12 ticks left on the clock to put a close to another record-breaking season by the Comets.

Byron (11-1) advances to another rematch, this one in the semifinals against IC Catholic, which topped Princeton 27-20 in overtime. Byron defeated the Knights 15-14 last year. Reed-Custer ends the season at 11-1.

Reed-Custer senior running back Josh Bohac runs along the sidelines for a 40-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter during Saturday's Class 3A quarterfinal game against host Byron. (Chris Johnson)

“The last two years against Reed-Custer here ... I mean what can you say, just two really great football games,” Byron head coach Jeff Boyer said. “We’ve had a few like today over the years that didn’t go our way, so I truly understand both sides of an outcome like this one. I feel bad for Reed-Custer because they really deserved to win this game just as much as we did.

Reed-Custer led at halftime 15-14 but trailed 25-15 midway into the third after a 34-yard TD pass from Bryon QB Braden Smith (4 of 8, 112 yards) to Ashton Henkel (4 catches, 112 yards) and a 42-yard field goal by Nick Drake.

The Comets rebounded to make it 25-21 with 49 seconds left in the third on a 2-yard run by Josh Bohac (19 carries, 115 yards), then grabbed the lead with 1:56 to go on Bohac’s 40-yard dash around right end to make it 27-25.

“I’m just so extremely proud of these kids, Johnston said. “They battled their butts off here today. We were down by 10 there midway into the third quarter and found ways to battle back and take the lead.

Reed-Custer's Peyton Bradley has the ball knocked out of his hands for an incomplete pass by Byron's Cole Salisbury during Saturday's Class 3A quarterfinal game in Byron. (Chris Johnson)

“We had some costly mistakes early in the game. Realistically we could have been up 21-0 early, but a bad snap here and missed assignment there hurt us for sure. They certainty came back to bite us.”

The Tigers started the game-winning drive on their own 49, but a pass interference, and then a holding penalty on R-C moved the ball to the Comets’ 26. A third down run for 7 yards by Kye Aken moved the ball to the 1 and two plays later — with no timeouts left and time running out — Considine (16 carries, 77 yards) just reached the end zone.

Reed-Custer senior quarterback Jake McPherson scrambles for extra yardage before being taken down from behind by Byron's Jared Claunch during Saturday's Class 3A quarterfinal in Byron. (Chris Johnson)

In the first half, R-C received an 8-yard rushing TD from Lucas Foote, as well as a 9-yard TD pass on fourth down from Jake McPherson (11 of 19, 112 yards, 2 INT) to Bradley. Byron’s score came on a 3-yard run by Smith and a Smith to Henkel 48-yard pass.

Reed-Custer held the advantage in total yards 330-271, including 218-159 on the ground.

Byron’s Jacob Ross had a pair of interceptions.

Smith noted the similarities between Saturday’s game and last year’s matchup with Reed-Custer.

“Today was just like last year’s game with them, just two really good teams just playing football,” Smith said. “I feel like both last season and here today Reed-Custer had just as much right to win the game than we did, but we were just fortunate to come out on top.

“When you get to playoffs every game is one team moving on and the other going home. Reed-Custer played a fantastic game and were just good enough today to get to play again next week.”