Bureau County has rich quarterfinal history

Bureau County teams have played in 30 IHSA quarterfinal playoff games over the years, four coming prior to the expansion to 32 teams per class in 1985.

They have won 14 of them.

Hall leads the list with a 5-4 record, winning eight in a stretch from 1991-2001.

Princeton is 3-2 heading into today’s contest.

Bureau Valley is also 3-2, winning three straight from 2004-06, netting one state title and one runner-up finish.

Walnut won two quarterfinal appearances in 1982-83 when there were just 16 teams in each class. The Blue Raiders loss four straight quarterfinal appearances after the IHSA expansion from 1985-88.

St. Bede is 1-1, winning its first in 2001 and losing its last in 2011.

Manlius/Tampico dropped its only quarterfinal appearance in 1992.

Hall (5-4)

1991: Hall 20, Sherrard 0

1993: Lombard Montini 48, Hall 34

1994: Bloomington CC 28, Hall 20

1995: Hall 30, Normal U-High 6

1996: Hall 22, Addison Driscoll 21

1997: Marengo 7, Hall 6

1998: Hall 35, Byron 14

2001: Hall 27, Bloomington CC 0

2015: Annawan-Wethersfield 30, Hall 21

Princeton (3-2)

1989: Princeton 27, Alleman 14

2002: Princeton 48, Rochester 21

2015: IC Catholic 37, Princeton 12

2019: Princeton 38, Paxton-BL 12

2021: IC Catholic 31, Princeton 7

Bureau Valley (3-2)

2001: Forreston 43, Bureau Valley 20

2004: Bureau Valley 55, Elmwood 19

2005: Bureau Valley 22, ROWVA 14

2006: Bureau Valley 28, Hamilton 0

2008: Immaculate Conception 41, Bureau Valley 28

Walnut (2-6)

1981: Aquin 38, Walnut 0*

1982: Walnut 16, Durand 13*

1983: Walnut 25, Mt. Carroll 0*

1984: Hancock Central 52, Walnut 19*

1985: Durand 30, Walnut 6

1986: Aquin 34, Walnut 13

1987: Aquin 27, Walnut 8

1988: Orangeville 22, Walnut 14

St. Bede (1-1)

2001: St. Bede 28, Argenta-Oreana 21

2011: Aquin 21, St. Bede 0

Manlius/Tampico (0-1)

1991: North Boone 15, M/T 12

* Only 16 teams per class