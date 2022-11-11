3A quarterfinals: Heavily favored all season, Princeton now the underdog against IC Catholic

Throughout the regular season and the first two games of the playoffs, the Princeton Tigers had a target on their back as the team to beat.

They won their fifth straight Three Rivers Conference East Division championship, winning their regular season games by a 52.3 to 10.8 margin of victory, putting a running clock in play in every game except the season opener against Rockridge (41-22). They have won their two playoff games by a 41 to 15 clip.

When they take the field for Saturday’s 3A quarterfinal against IC Catholic that will all change. The Tigers will find themselves in a different position. They will be the underdog.

IC Catholic (10-1) is No. 1 ranked in Class 3A, having knocked out the Tigers, 31-7, in last year’s quarterfinals in Elmhurst. The Metro Suburban Blue Conference champions are averaging 46.1 points per game and have won their first playoff games by a 106-12 margin of victory (53-6) and return a good portion of last year’s team that beat Princeton handily.

The Knights also beat Princeton’s only other undefeated team decisively in the 2015 3A quarterfinals at Princeton, 37-12.

“I’d definitely say we are the underdogs,” Tiger coach Ryan Pearson said. “But for us, there’s not really a revenge factor. Maybe we are the underdog, but this is the next opportunity that we have to achieve our overall goal. And our goal is to be planning down in Champaign Thanksgiving weekend. We’re two games away from being able to do that.

“IC is the next opportunity we have and we know our coaching staff is going to prepare really hard and our kids are going to continue to prep like they have all year. Hopefully, we come out and execute much better than we did last year.”

Princeton senior running back/linebacker Augie Christiansen has been waiting for this rematch ever since the Tigers went down in defeat in last year’s quarterfinals at Elmhurst, 364 days to the day they take the field Saturday. He likes the Tigers chances playing at home.

“That’s the game we’ve been waiting to play,” he said. “I think last year we didn’t play our game. I think it’s a whole different ballgame them coming here in the ‘Jungle.’ It’s going to be a lot more fun in the game than last year, that’s for sure.”

Drummers for the PHS Marching Band lead the Princeton Tigers football team into battle on the "Tiger Walk" for Saturday's 3A Playoff game with Genoa-Kingston. The Tigers will welcome No. 1 ranked-IC Catholic to the "Jungle" in quarterfinal play at 1 p.m. this Saturday. (Mike Vaughn)

Pearson said the Tigers will face an IC Catholic team stronger than it was last year. He notes while they lost several key personnel on defense, “they have some quality kids they just plug right in.”

Offensively, the Knights return the same cast of firepower that did the damage in last year’s quarterfinal rout.

Junior end KJ Parker (32 receptions, 980 yards, 15 TDs) was named as the Metro Suburban Blue Player of the Year and has received multiple Division I offers. Getting him the ball is junior QB Dennis Mandala, who has completed 104 of 150 passes for 2,198 yards and 31 TDs.

On the ground, the Knights get the ball in the hands of Denzel Gibson (75-768 yards, 13 TDs).

Other IC Catholic standouts include JP Schmidt, the Defensive Player of the Year, and Isaiah Gonzalez, the Offensive Linemen of the Year.

“Skill positions, I think they’re better because they didn’t graduate anybody. These kids are now a year older and a year more experienced,” Pearson said. “They’re extremely explosive. The KJ Parker kid is absolutely electric with the ball in his hands. He’s probably one of he best athletes I have had to try to coach against in 22 years, to be completely honest. He’s special.

“When they want to run the ball, they’re going put in Gibson’s his hands, but he’s athletic enough where they move him out kind of all over the place, too, and try to use his athleticism in space.”

Pearson said the Tigers must limit the damage the Knights’ players cause.

“We know those kids are going to get their touches. We can’t give up the big play,” he said. “They’ll throw a quick little screen out on the edge and the next thing you know, one of their kids is taking it 75 yards down the sideline.

“They really do a good job moving their kids around, forcing the defense to account for where they’re at. We’ve really got to know where they are. We have to limit the big plays and force those guys to grind it on us.

“Hopefully, we’ve got a good game plan going in to try to hold them at bay. I don’t know what the elements are going to be like, but if it wants to be 40 miles per hour again, I would be perfectly happy with that.”

The Tigers’ best defense against the Knights may be their offense. Pearson said the Tigers must establish the running game better than they did last year against the Knights. That will fall in the hands of Christiansen (102-1,013 yards, 18 TDs), quarterback Teegan Davis (76-756, 17), CJ Hickey (72-514, 5) and the linemen blocking in front of them.

“We didn’t run the ball as effective as we needed to. Because sometimes your offense can be your best defense,” Pearson said. “If we’re able to physically move the ball and constantly move the chains and put some extended drives together, their offense is standing on the sidelines. That’s really been a point of emphasis for us, be able to establish our ground game and take our 2-3 yards and anything after that is kind of icing on the cake.

“Hopefully, we have a good scheme coming in this and put up a much better fight than last year.”

While the Knights are ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, two spots higher than Princeton, the Tigers drew the No. 1 seed in the northern bracket based on their 9-0 regular season while the Knights had one loss (23-22 to 4A Joliet Catholic).

Saturday’s winner will advance against the winner between the No. 2 Reed-Custer (11-0) at No. 6 Byron (10-1) quarterfinal. The Tigers would have to travel against either team.