2022 IHSA playoffs: Northwest Herald area quarterfinal preview capsules

Class 4A

No. 1 Richmond-Burton (11-0) at No. 13 Providence (7-4)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Rockets: R-B defeated Chicago Urban Prep/Bronzeville 54-6 in the second round. … The Rockets are trying to reach the semifinals for a fourth consecutive season. They have outscored their two playoff opponents by a combined 103-6. … R-B is led by FB Steven Siegel with 1,725 yards rushing and 37 touchdowns. RB Toby Quentrall-Quezada has rushed for 731 yards. … QB Joe Miller does not throw often, but the Rockets are efficient when they do. Miller has completed 69.6% of his passes and has 12 touchdowns. … The defense has been outstanding, having allowed 106 points for the season. … R-B has won 43 of its past 44 games, with that one loss coming against Joliet Catholic in last year’s semifinals.

About the Celtics: Providence defeated Joliet Catholic last week 24-14, avenging one of its regular-season losses. … The Celtics played a tough schedule, with their losses coming against Joliet Catholic (49-41), Wheaton North (28-0), Loyola (34-22) and St. Rita (26-16). North and St. Rita still are playing in Class 7A, while Loyola is in the 8A quarterfinals. … Providence subdued Joliet Catholic last week with some excellent special teams play. The Celtics blocked a field goal and a punt in the second half. … RB Jamari Tribett ran 20 times for 114 yards and a touchdown last week.

Up next: The winner advances to meet the winner between No. 3 St. Francis (10-1) at No. 7 Rochelle (9-2) in the semifinals.

Friday Night Drive pick: Richmond-Burton

Prairie Ridge quarterback Tyler Vasey (center) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Landon Miller (left) and Fernando Rodriguez during a Class 6A first-round playoff game Oct. 29, 2022, against Crystal Lake South at Prairie Ridge in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com)

Class 6A

No. 2 Prairie Ridge (10-1) at No. 11 Harlem (8-3)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge defeated Kaneland 57-22 in the second round. … The Wolves can reach the semifinals for the fifth time in seven seasons with a victory. … QB Tyler Vasey has 3,128 yards rushing, ranking him third on the IHSA list for a season. He could break the state mark of Lexington’s T.J. Stinde, who ran for 3,325 yards in 2009, with 198 yards. Vasey also has 42 touchdowns, which puts him just outside the top 20 for a season. There are six players tied for 16th with 43. … FB Nathan Greetham has 1,237 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. … DB Logan Harlow has an interception in each of the past two games.

About the Huskies: Harlem defeated Grayslake North 24-20 in the second round. … The Huskies made school history by advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time. … Sophomore RB Jahmani Muhammad (5-5, 150 pounds) led the NIC-10 in rushing this season. … The Huskies were a pass-oriented offense when they defeated Prairie Ridge 43-42 in the 2021 spring season but since have adapted to a predominantly running team. They rushed 45 times for 225 yards last week.

Up next: The winner advances to meet the winner between No. 8 Notre Dame (8-3) at No. 4 St. Ignatius (9-2) in the semifinals.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge