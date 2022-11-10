How they match up: Princeton vs. IC Catholic

A closer look at Saturday’s IC Catholic at Princeton quarterfinal Class 3A playoffs game
Game time: 1 p.m., at Bryant Field, Princeton
Last week: ICC beat Stillman Valley 42-14; Princeton beat Genoa-Kingston 26-2
Last year: ICC 31, Princeton 7 (3A quarterfinals)
All-time series: ICC 2-0.
|IC Catholic
|Princeton
|Record
|10-1
|11-0
|Conference
|Metro Suburban
|Three Rivers
|Enrollment
|323
|546
|Seed
|4
|1
|Record vs. playoff teams
|6-1
|7-0
|Points scored
|507 (46.0)
|553 (50.3)
|Points allowed
|114 (10.4)
|127 (11.5)
|Playoff appearances
|23
|13
|Last playoff appearance
|2021
|2021
|Consecutive appearances
|7
|4
|Playoff record
|44-17
|18-12
|Best finish
|5X state champ
|3A runner-up - ’89