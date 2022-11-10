November 10, 2022
How they match up: Princeton vs. IC Catholic

By Kevin Hieronymus

IC Catholic and Princeton will clash in the 3A quarterfinals Saturday at Princeton. (Kevin Hieronymus)

A closer look at Saturday’s IC Catholic at Princeton quarterfinal Class 3A playoffs game

Game time: 1 p.m., at Bryant Field, Princeton

Last week: ICC beat Stillman Valley 42-14; Princeton beat Genoa-Kingston 26-2

Last year: ICC 31, Princeton 7 (3A quarterfinals)

All-time series: ICC 2-0.

IC CatholicPrinceton
Record10-111-0
ConferenceMetro SuburbanThree Rivers
Enrollment323546
Seed41
Record vs. playoff teams6-17-0
Points scored507 (46.0)553 (50.3)
Points allowed114 (10.4)127 (11.5)
Playoff appearances2313
Last playoff appearance20212021
Consecutive appearances74
Playoff record44-1718-12
Best finish5X state champ3A runner-up - ’89