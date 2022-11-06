Julius Ellens goes off for 312 yards, 5 TDs, Glenbard West overwhelms Glenbrook South

GLEN ELLYN – Glenbard West running back Julius Ellens said the goal of the Hilltoppers’ ground game is to gain four yards a carry.

Ellens was off by about 10 yards a pop on Saturday.

Despite playing on a muddy Duchon Field that obscured uniform numbers while still in the first quarter, the 170-pound junior hit Glenbrook South with 312 yards rushing on 21 carries, with touchdown runs of 4, 14, 22, 64 and 76 yards.

Winning the line of scrimmage on offense and defense, No. 5 seed Glenbard West beat No. 12 Glenbrook South 42-0 in the Class 8A second-round football game in Glen Ellyn.

“Week 4 against Proviso West I had five touchdowns, but nothing like this — the yards that I had in this game, the atmosphere, the field and stuff like that. This is just something different,” Ellens said.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Glenbard West’s Julius Ellens (4) stays ahead of Glenbrook South’s Tyrone Cotton (36) as he carries for a touchdown during the Class 8A second round football game in Glen Ellyn Saturday. (Joe Lewnard)

It’s also a return to form for Glenbard West (10-1), moving to the 8A quarterfinals next week at No. 13 Maine South (8-2).

“The seniors wanted to make a return to glory with our program. We haven’t been to the quarters since 2016,” said “Hitters” coach Chad Hetlet. “They played with a lot of heart. I was blown away by how our kids played, to be honest with you. (Glenbrook South) is a really good team and we made them not look so good today.”

Without throwing a pass Glenbard West scored on its first six possessions, 14 points in each of the first three quarters. The Hilltoppers initiated a running clock at 6:36 of the third quarter when Ellens slogged 16 yards to his 40-yard line, broke a tackle and took off from there for a 76-yard touchdown run. Kicker Marcello Diomede, 6-for-6 on extra points against a flag-stiffening cross wind, made the score 42-0.

“They ran what we expected,” said Glenbrook South coach Dave Schoenwetter, whose Titans ended at 9-2.

“They did a terrific job running off tackle, and I thought their belly lead play was great as well. They kind of just kept going back to the well on that. They just did a great job. I know our kids played hard, but they executed better than us.”

Leading 14-0 after a quarter as Ellens followed linemen Chris Terek, Luke Gadomski, Brady Cavan, Jack Anderson and tight end Filip Maciorowski, Joey Pope scored the sole non-Ellens touchdown on a 40-yard run that made the score 21-0 at 6:02 of the second quarter.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Glenbard West Brandon Kud celebrates after recovering a Glenbrook South fumble during the Class 8A second round football game in Glen Ellyn Saturday. (Joe Lewnard)

On Glenbrook South’s next play from scrimmage the Hilltoppers’ Michael Short kept driving to sack Titans quarterback Hunter Kreske and force a fumble recovered by Brandon Kud at the Titan 22-yard line.

On the next play Ellens went the distance for Glenbard West’s second touchdown in 19 seconds for a 28-0 halftime lead.

“I’m just following my O-line,” Ellens said. “They’re the best O-line I’ve ever played with.”

Starting up front with the likes Erik Lonvick and the Wisconsin-bound Terek, Glenbard West’s defense allowed 127 yards and five first downs. The Hilltoppers recovered two fumbles, intercepted a pass and held Glenbrook South’s consistent 100-yard rusher, Chuck Gottfred, to 48 yards on 11 carries.

“We’ve just got to keep pounding,” Terek said. “We’ve got to play Glenbard West-style football, we’ve got to get after it every play, and that’s just how we do it around here.”