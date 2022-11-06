IC Catholic/Princeton 3A quarterfinal set for 1 p.m. Saturday

PRINCETON - IC Catholic and Princeton will renew acquaintances at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bryant Field in Princeton.

The game time for the 3A quarterfinal game was set early Sunday evening by the two schools.

It will be a rematch of the 2021 quarterfinal contest won by IC Catholic, 31-7, on its home turf in Elmhurst.

IC Catholic also played at Princeton in the 2015 quarterfinals, defeating the Tigers, 37-12.

IC Catholic is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, seeded No. 4 in the 3A Northern bracket. The Knights (10-1) have defeated #13 Chicago King 63-0 and #5 Stillman Valley 42-14 in the playoffs.

Princeton is the No. 1 seed in the 3A Northern bracket and ranked No. 3 in 3A. The Tigers have defeated #16 Peotone 56-28 and #8 Genoa-Kingston 26-2.

Princeton is 11-0 for only the second time in school history, following the same patch of its 2015 quarterfinal team.