Augie Christiansen, Princeton defense put the block on Genoa-Kingston

PRINCETON - Princeton’s Augie Christiansen eyes lit up when he saw the play develop late in the fourth quarter in Saturday’s Class 3A playoff game with Genoa-Kingston.

He laid out a devastating block on a Genoa-Kingston’s Traven Atterberry to clear the path for Tiger quarterback Teegan Davis on a 17-yard touchdown run with 4:56 left to play. The score put the Tigers ahead 19-2 on the way to a 26-2 second-round victory.

“I knew it was going to be like that. We practiced it all week and I’d been waiting to have that block” Christiansen said. “I saw that kid turn and look me in the eyes and I was like, ‘Yep, he’s getting hit.’ Showed my hands. Everything was perfectly legal. I didn’t want a flag. It was game over from there.”

Princeton quarterback Teegan Davis (2) uses a block by Augie Christiansen on Genoa-Kingston's Traven Atterberry for a 17-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter in the Tigers' 26-2 win Saturday at Bryant Field. (Mike Vaughn)

It was just what the Tigers needed in a game they struggled to take care of the ball, turning the ball over four times and saw a high snap that led to a safety for the Cogs only score of the game.

“We did not play our best game. What seven, eight fumbles, something like that. But we told our kids a true mark of a man, you get knocked down, you get up again and keep fighting. And that’s what our kids did,” Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said.

“The execution errors got the best of us at times. But our kids play with a lot of heart, lot of grit. For them to keep fighting the way they did, that just shows the resiliency of our kids.”

The Tigers improved to 11-0 for only the second time in school history, earning a rematch against No. 1 state-ranked IC Catholic in next week’s 3A quarterfinals back at Bryant Field. The Knights won 35-14 at Stillman Valley on Saturday.

“That’s great. That what we worked so hard for, all year long. I’m glad to get another opportunity to fight another battle and get another week with our kids,” Pearson said.

Augie Christiansen (15) lifts Princeton quarterback Teegan Davis (2) after he scored a 17-yard touchdown late in the game to put the finishing touches on the Tigers' 26-2 win over Genoa-Kingston on Saturday at Bryant Field. (Mike Vaughn)

Christiansen said this was just the next step for what the Tigers hope to lead them to Champaign for the state finals.

“Still not to the final goal yet. We’ve got a long ways to go. We’re going to have a tough one next week. Just got to practice hard this week and come ready to battle again.”

While the Tigers’ offense sputtered at times, it was the Princeton defense that shined. It held the Cogs to a minus-2 yards of offense in the fourth quarter and 83 net yards, all on the ground, in the game.

It was one of the few times all season the Cogs’ rushing game came to a halt.

“They’re big, physical on the line. Couldn’t get a real push for them. And they secured tackles. They did their job,” G-K coach Cam Davekos said. “All the credit to them. It just wasn’t our day today.”

“We knew Genoa was going to come in and try to establish a ground game. I thought we had a great game plan this week. I thought our kids executed really well,” Pearson said. “When you get a shutout, defensively, in a second-round of the playoffs, you can’t honestly ask for more.”

There was little ground gained by either team as both team’s defenses locked in early for a scoreless battle in the first quarter.

The Tigers finally broke through early in the second quarter on a 1-yard sneak by Davis, capping a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive with its hurry-up offense. Carlos Benavidez added the PAT to put the Tigers on top 7-0 with 10:06 to go before the half.

TD Teegan Davis gets his TD, bulling his way in from the 1 yard line. Benavidez kick makes it 7 to 0 tigers with 10 and half minutes left in the second quarter pic.twitter.com/KbDnxmTIe3 — Kevin H Sports Editor (@bcrsportsed) November 5, 2022

While the Cogs offense failed to score, its defense put two points on the board with a safety with 3:16 left in the second quarter. Christiansen recovered a high snap into the end zone and was swarmed over by G-K’s Nolan Perry for the safety.

Forced to kick the ball to the Cogs, the Tigers’ defense was called upon once again.

Pearson took a timeout to stop the clock on the Cogs’ third down play and G-K turned the ball over on downs with an incomplete pass.

The Tigers took over on their own 36 and five plays later, Davis connected on a screen pass to Noah LaPorte for a 21-yard TD strike. Princeton was stuffed on a conversion run, but took a 13-2 lead at halftime.

The Genoa-Kingston offense continued to not get much going in the second half, only once reaching as far as the Princeton 47. It was forced to pass in its final two possessions resulting in six incomplete passes and two quarterback sacks.

“We knew getting them behind the sticks and forcing them to go secondary what they wanted to do was going to be a huge benefit for us,” Pearson said. “Fortunately, our defense did that and forced them to put the ball in the air which they normally don’t do.”

Christiansen put the finishing touches on the Tiger victory with an eight-yard touchdown with 1:25 remaining.

Princeton totaled 304 net yards of offense with Christiansen leading the running game with 146 yards on 26 carries. Davis completed 4-of-7 passes for 61 yards.

Christiansen said the Tigers had to have a short memory to get over their struggles taking care of the ball.

“We just had to move on to the next play. What happened happens. Nothing you can do about,” he said. “Just got to keep plugging away. Got to forget about the past. Keep carrying the ball, keep running hard and keep running down hill. That’s how we won the game.”

The Cogs bow out at 8-3, ending a fine season with their seventh straight playoffs appearance.

“Kids played hard. Gave a dang near perfect effort. Just couldn’t put it away,” Davekos said. “These kids put their blood, sweat and tears into the season and I couldn’t ask for more of them. One of the best groups that we’ve seen come through here.”