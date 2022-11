2022 IHSA playoffs: State quarterfinal pairings

We’re down to 64 teams remaining in the 2022 IHSA playoffs. Check out the pairings for the quarterfinal round.

Class 1A

North Bracket Time, Date (1) Lena-Winslow at (4) Fulton 1 p.m., Saturday (11) Dakota at (10) Forreston 2 p.m., Saturday South Bracket (4) Tuscola at (1) Ridgeview TBD (3) Greenfield at (2) Camp Point Central TBD

Class 2A

North Bracket Time, Date (1) Maroa-Forsyth at (4) Rockridge TBD (7) Knoxville at (6) Tri-Valley TBD South Bracket (4) Pana at (1) St. Teresa TBD (14) Althoff at (2) Johnston City TBD

Class 3A

North Bracket Time, Date (4) IC Catholic at (1) Princeton TBD (2) Reed-Custer at (6) Byron TBD South Bracket (4) Tolono Unity at (1) Prairie Central TBD (3) Williamsville at (15) Olympia TBD

Class 4A

North Bracket Time, Date (1) Richmond-Burton at (13) Providence 2 p.m., Saturday (3) St. Francis at (7) Rochelle TBD South Bracket (4) Rochester at (1) Carterville 1:30 p.m. Saturday (6) Murphysboro at (2) Sacred Heart Griffin TBD

Class 5A

North Bracket Time, Date (5) Sterling at (1) Sycamore 1 p.m., Saturday (2) Morgan Park at (11) Nazareth 1 p.m., Saturday South Bracket (1) Mahomet-Seymour at (4) Morris TBD (3) Peoria at (7) Mascoutah 3 p.m., Saturday

Class 6A

North Bracket Time, Date (8) Niles Notre Dame at (4) St. Ignatius TBD (2) Prairie Ridge at (11) Harlem TBD South Bracket (13) Kenwood at (1) Lemont TBD (7) Crete-Monee at (6) East St. Louis TBD

Class 7A

Time, Date (24) Brother Rice at (1) Mount Carmel 6 p.m., Saturday (12) St. Rita at (4) St. Charles North 1 p.m., Saturday (7) Yorkville at (18) Batavia 1 p.m., Saturday (11) Lake Zurich at (3) Pekin TBD

Class 8A