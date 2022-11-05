Sterling advances to IHSA Class 5A quarterfinals after 50-8 win over Goode

CHICAGO – Sterling stuck with the same game plan that’s worked all season in order to advance to the Class 5A quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

Four different Warriors scored in their second-round game against Goode on Friday, as Sterling used its different playmakers to pick up a 50-8 win.

“That’s our identity,” Sterling quarterback Kael Ryan said. “It’s not one guy, it’s all 11.”

Sterling (9-2) made the most of the wind behind its back in the first quarter to run out to a big lead to take control of the game. After forcing a Goode three-and-out to start the game, the Warriors needed three plays to take the lead, with Ryan scoring on a 31-yard run to give his team a 7-0 lead with 8:57 left in the first quarter.

The Warriors quickly scored again after blocking a punt and taking over on the Goode 18, as JP Schilling completed an 8-yard pass to Isaiah Medoza to make it a 14-0 lead with 4:54 left in the opening quarter.

Sterling scored again on its next possession when Antonio Tablante rushed in for a 7-yard score to make it 21-0 Sterling with nine seconds left in the first quarter. The Warriors never had the ball in their own territory in the opening quarter.

“It’s great to score first and punch them right from the start, just set that tone,” Tablante said. “It really brings momentum for the rest of the game.”

Schilling and Ryan each rushed in for a score in the second quarter, and Tablante rushed in for two more in the third quarter to put the game away. Sterling finished with 392 rushing yards in the game.

Schilling completed three of his nine pass attempts for 60 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 107 yards and a score. Ryan rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns, and Tablante led the team with three rushing touchdowns and 95 yards. AJ Kested added 80 rushing yards.

While the wind played a factor in both teams choosing not to pass the ball much, running the ball wasn’t a foreign concept that Sterling needed to add to the playbook.

“We’re going to run the ball,” Ryan said. “That’s our identity.”

Sterling’s defense limited the Knights (9-2) from picking up a first down until the second quarter. Goode got on the board in the second quarter when Martese Whiteurst scored on a 59-yard run with 4:07 left to make it a 29-8 lead. Whiteurst led the team with 99 rushing yards.

The Warriors’ coaching staff didn’t have too much film on Goode heading into their matchup, and the Knights came out in formations Sterling wasn’t expecting. Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer was proud of how his team and the coaching staff adjusted.

“Our defensive staff did a nice job to make sure we made those adjustments, and our kids executed,” Schlemmer said.

Sterling will play either Sycamore or Carmel in the Class 5A quarterfinals. The Warriors will be in the quarterfinals for the ninth time in program history, most recently making it three straight years from 2016 to 2018.

Schlemmer knows how hard it is to get to this part of the postseason, and was proud of his team as it tries to continue its run.

“This is hard, and our kids earned this,” Schlemmer said. “We told them after the game to make sure this wasn’t given to them. There’s going to be a lot of teams next week that are wishing they were doing what we’re doing, and I’m sure excited to be practicing again next week.”