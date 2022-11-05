Lyons Township’s second half shutout knocks off Plainfield North in 8A second round

PLAINFIELD — At halftime of Friday night’s second-round Class 8A playoff game, Plainfield North led Lyons Township by 10 points.

The Lions, though, had other ideas about how the second half would go.

Lyons cranked up the defense, holding the potent Tiger offense scoreless through the final 24 minutes, and was able to use the strong wind to its advantage to score 21 points in the third quarter to come away with a 24-13 victory.

“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Lyons quarterback Ryan Jackson said. “We never panicked. We had faith in ourselves and we refused to lose.”

The Lions (9-2) took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 54 yards on three plays, the final one a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Travis Stamm.

On Plainfield North’s ensuing possession, Noah Pfafflin came up with an interception at the Tigers’ 23, but Plainfield North was able to keep the Lions out of the end zone. Unfortunately for the Tigers their punt into the wind landed behind the line of scrimmage and set up the Lions with field position at the North 33. On third-and-goal from the 6, Jackson scrambled to his right and heaved a pass in the direction of Yale commit Graham Smith, who made a juggling catch for a touchdown and a 17-13 lead.

On the final play of the third, Jackson dumped a pass to running back James Georgelos, who sprinted and dove in from seven yards out to cap the scoring.

Lyons’Travis Stamm pulls in an acrobatic catch for a touchdown against Plainfield North in round two of the Class 8A playoffs on Friday (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

“I just trusted Graham to make a play on the second touchdown,” Jackson said. “He’s a great player and I knew he would make a play. On the third one, I was getting blitzed so I just dumped it to Noah. It was supposed to be a wheel route to him, but it was a blitz so I just dumped it to him.

“This was a great win. We all just kept believing in each other.”

Plainfield North had control for most of the first half. After Lyons intercepted a pass on the game’s first possession, North held the Lions to a field goal. The Tigers then kept the ball for most of the rest of the first quarter, not allowing Lyons to take advantage of the wind. The drive ended with a spectacular touchdown catch on which Sean Schlanser did his best Randy Moss impression in the end zone, high-pointing a pass above a Lions defender from nine yards out on fourth-and-goal.

The Tigers then scored when they had the wind at their backs on a 15-yard TD pass from Demir Ashiru to Braxton Bartz.

“Our kids played as hard as they could,” Plainfield North coach Anthony Imbordino said. “We lost the field position battle and we had too many penalties that hurt us. Those are things you can’t do in a second-round playoff game.”