November 05, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football News

How they match up: Princeton vs. Genoa-Kingston

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

A closer look at the Genoa-Kingston at Princeton second round game Class 3A playoffs game

Game time: Saturday, 1 p.m., at Bryant Field

Last week: G-K beat Elmwood-Brimfield 16-8; Princeton beat Peotone 56-28.

All-time series: First meeting.

Genoa-KingstonPrinceton
Record8-210-0
ConferenceBig NorthernThree Rivers
Enrollment555546
Seed81
Record vs. playoff teams3-25-0
Points scored315 (31.5)527 (52.7)
Points allowed163 (16.3)125 (12.5)
Playoff appearances1213
Last playoff appearance20212021
Consecutive appearances74
Playoff record23-2017-12
Best finish1st (1A) - 1977Runner-up (3A) - 1989