How they match up: Princeton vs. Genoa-Kingston

A closer look at the Genoa-Kingston at Princeton second round game Class 3A playoffs game
Game time: Saturday, 1 p.m., at Bryant Field
Last week: G-K beat Elmwood-Brimfield 16-8; Princeton beat Peotone 56-28.
All-time series: First meeting.
|Genoa-Kingston
|Princeton
|Record
|8-2
|10-0
|Conference
|Big Northern
|Three Rivers
|Enrollment
|555
|546
|Seed
|8
|1
|Record vs. playoff teams
|3-2
|5-0
|Points scored
|315 (31.5)
|527 (52.7)
|Points allowed
|163 (16.3)
|125 (12.5)
|Playoff appearances
|12
|13
|Last playoff appearance
|2021
|2021
|Consecutive appearances
|7
|4
|Playoff record
|23-20
|17-12
|Best finish
|1st (1A) - 1977
|Runner-up (3A) - 1989