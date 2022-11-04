Sycamore defense looks to clean things up heading into second-round game at Carmel

SYCAMORE – Although it was a lopsided victory last week, Sycamore gave up almost 350 yards in its playoff opener against Westinghouse.

It was a very uncharacteristic performance for the Spartans, even if it came in a 54-13 win against the Warriors.

Now the No. 1 Spartans head to No. 9 Carmel at 2 p.m. Saturday and are looking to clean things up against another explosive offense full of playmakers.

“We’ve built up a lot of confidence, so one thing we have to focus on is we can never underestimate teams,” senior Kaden Ladas said. “We have to keep going, acting like these are the best teams we’ll go against. I think our problem last game was we expected other players to make plays when everybody has to be doing their thing, hustling to the ball, group tackling, and we’ll get it done.”

The Spartans defense had back-to-back shutouts to close the regular season, including 28-0 against Morris to secure the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White title.

Coach Joe Ryan said the Spartans need to do better in team tackling, which fell off last week.

“We kind of fell in love with the fact we had been playing well defensively,” Ryan said. “Things have just been happening, guys have been making tackles. Maybe we haven’t been getting as many guys to the ball to make tackles. We found out that it’s important to get everybody to the football. That was a good test for us.”

He said that was very evident on a 94-yard touchdown pass from Askiea Bullie to Matthew Sims. But he added that the Warriors stretched the field from sideline to sideline, something the Spartans haven’t seen much this year.

Overall, he said, there wasn’t much that the Spartans did wrong as much as Westinghouse did well.

“I’m not displeased with some of the things we didn’t do other than maybe not enough effort to the ball,” Ryan said.

The Spartans forced three turnovers in the game, interceptions by Carter York, Kiefer Tarnoki and Dawson Alexander.

Linebacker Ethan Bode agreed with Ryan and said the effort was lagging on a some plays, particularly the long touchdown.

“We have to have better effort,” Bode said. “The one big play we gave up we didn’t have hustle. We didn’t have pursuit. As a defense we can’t tolerate that. We have to be better than that. We learn from that. And this was the first real tempo we saw, so getting used to the tempo and getting used to the passing game for sure.”

The Corsairs (7-3) won 45-0 in their opener against Noble/Bulls. It was the most points they’ve scored all year.

The team is loaded with offensive weapons such as junior Jonathan Walker, who threw for 1,706 yards in the regular season with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Sophomore Donovan Day was the leading rusher with 810 yards and nine scores.

They also have a young receiver corps. Freshman Kai Owens had 39 catches for 435 yards and three touchdowns, while sophomore Jarren Black had 36 catches for 435 yards and three scores.

And they do so behind a large, and also young, line. Junior Kristan Coleman (6-0, 325), sophomore Tommy Lamberti (6-8, 296) and sophomore Logan Zupanic (6-3, 255) are listed as two-way players on the team’s roster.

“They’re a lot bigger than us but I think we’re going to be successful,” Ladas said. “We’re very good with levels so we’re going to stay lower than them, control the line of scrimmage and we’re going to be the more aggressive team. We’re smarter than a lot of teams I believe, so it’s just going to show in the game.”