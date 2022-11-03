Northwest Herald area previews for second-round playoff games

Class 4A

No. 8 Urban Prep/Bronzeville (7-3) at No. 1 Richmond-Burton (10-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Lions: Bronzeville defeated Chicago Sullivan 32-6 in their playoff opener. … Bronzeville is well acquainted with R-B, as this will be their fifth meeting since 2017. R-B defeated the Lions 49-0 in the season opener. … Bronzeville lost to R-B in the first round of the 2017 and 2019 playoffs. The Lions got their only playoff win in school history in 2018, then lost to Marengo in the second round. … Bronzeville finished third in the Chicago Public League Red-South Central Conference. Besides the Lions’ loss in the opener, they lost to Chicago Perspectives/Leadership 30-26 and to Hyde Park 14-8.

About the Rockets: R-B defeated Ridgewood 49-0 last week. … The Rockets are in the playoffs for the 15th consecutive season and have been to the semifinals six times during that stretch, including each of the past three years. … R-B has won 42 of its past 43 games. … FB Steven Siegel has 1,594 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns. RB Toby Quentrall-Quezada has 659 rushing yards. … QB Joe Miller is completing 70.3% of his passes and has thrown for 871 yards with 11 touchdowns. … R-B’s defense has three shutouts and has allowed 100 points for the season.

Up next: The winner meets the winner between No. 5 Joliet Catholic (8-2) at No. 13 Providence (6-4) in the quarterfinals.

Friday Night Drive pick: Richmond-Burton

No. 7 Rochelle (8-2) at No. 15 Johnsburg (6-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hubs: Rochelle defeated Dixon 42-36 in overtime in the first round. … The Hubs have been in the playoffs four of the past five years and are 4-4 over that time. … Rochelle lost to Richmond-Burton 41-20 in Week 9 in a game that decided the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division title. … RB Garrett Gensler (6-1, 200) leads the Hubs with 1,653 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns. RB Trey Taft has 921 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Rochelle beat Johnsburg 60-34 in Week 3.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg beat Hyde Park 54-8 in the first round. … The Skyhawks have won their past five first-round games, dating to 2009. … The last time these two met in the playoffs, Rochelle won 35-16, in the second round of the 2017 playoffs. … RB-WR Jake Metze has 783 rushing yards and has 50 catches for 743 receiving yards, with 25 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns. … QB A.J. Bravieri directs a potent offense that averages 37.5 point a game and has thrown for 2,354 yards and 27 touchdowns. … WR Ian Boal has 42 receptions with a team-high 10 touchdowns.

Up next: The winner meets the winner between No. 6 Evergreen Park (8-2) at No. 3 St. Francis (9-1).

FND pick: Rochelle

Prairie Ridge’s Luke Vanderwiel runs the ball against Huntley during the regular season.

Class 6A

No. 7 Kaneland (7-3) at No. 2 Prairie Ridge (9-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Knights: Kaneland defeated No. 9 Riverside-Brookfield 35-14 in the postseason opener behind four touchdowns from Troyer Carlson – three through the air and one on the ground. The score was tied at halftime, but Kaneland scored 28 points in the third quarter. ... Kaneland’s defense continued its hot streak Friday, although it was the first time the Knights have given up double-digit points since a 28-7 loss to Sycamore win Week 6. ... Linebacker Dawson Trebolo blocked a punt in the third quarter of Kaneland’s win. ... It’s the second time in the past three postseasons Kaneland is facing an FVC school, having beaten Crystal Lake Central in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge beat Crystal Lake South 63-55 in the first round. … The Wolves average 46 points a game and just had their fourth game of more than 50 points. They are allowing 31.4 points a game. … QB Tyler Vasey has rushed for 2,835 yards, which is No. 11 in state history according to the IHSA records. He has run for 1,115 yards in the past three games and has 34 touchdowns for the season. … FB Nathan Greetham has 1,162 yards rushing. … Prairie Ridge is in the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season and is 23-6 in the playoffs over that stretch. … The Wolves tied Huntley and Jacobs for the Fox Valley Conference championship. They are the only FVC member still playing.

Up next: The winner meets the winner between No. 3 Grayslake North (9-1) at No. 11 Harlem (7-3) in the quarterfinals.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge