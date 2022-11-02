Genoa-Kingston, Kaneland playoff paths take them up against No. 1 seeds

All season, Kaneland coach Pat Ryan has watched as his team has gotten better and better defensively.

Now the Knights’ defense will be tested by a Prairie Ridge offense that is averaging 46 points per game and features a quarterback who has the 11th most rushing yards in a single season in state history.

“They are going to score points and make plays,” Ryan said. “We just have to keep our composure and play through that. One of these messages we talk about a lot is how important the next play is. After they get a big play we’ve got to get them on the next one. That’s going to be key. We’re gonna get some stops, we’ve been playing well and we have the ability to get some stops. But they’re a really good team offensively and they have a really special player back there.”

Both the Knights (7-3) in Class 6A and Genoa-Kingston in Class 3A are set to face No. 1 seeds in the second round. Kaneland will battle Prairie Ridge (9-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday, while the Cogs (8-2) head to Princeton for a 1 p.m. game Saturday.

Prairie Ridge quarterback Tyler Vasey has rushed for 2,835 yards this year, which according to IHSA records is the 11th most in state history. Even just 120 yards on Saturday would move him up to eighth on the list.

The Wolves topped Crystal Lake South 63-55 in the first round last week. It was the third time they went over 60 points this year. And while they’ve put up 48 or more the last three weeks, they’ve won each of those games by only a touchdown - 48-41 against Crystal Lake South in Week 8, 56-49 against Crystal Lake Central (2-7) Week 9 and then the rematch against the Tigers last week.

They’ve only held a playoff team under 40 points once, a 35-7 win over Huntley in Week 3.

And the Knights have shown the ability to put up points as well this year, coming off a 35-14 win against Riverside-Brookfield in the playoff opener. They’re averaging almost 34 points per game and have scored at least 28 in their last four games.

Quarterback Troyer Carlson leads the offense, and Aric Johnson has been his top target throughout the year. Johnny Spallasso has also been dangerous, catching a long touchdown last week.

“Our offense always has the ability to be explosive and put a bunch of points up,” Ryan said. “We have to make sure we don’t go backward. Penalties and bad snaps and the like can’t happen. We have to be sound and disciplined to come away with big plays. We missed some opportunities on Friday night. Big plays, you can’t get the back. Hopefully we connect on them all this week.”

Ryan said the mental aspect could loom large on Saturday as well. He said he’s stressing to his team not to get discouraged if they should give up any big plays.

“Prairie Ridge has scored a ton of points so even if they have a lead we can’t get down,” Ryan said. “They’ve given up a lot of points too so the strong message has been not to give up. They’ve been scored on too. It will be important for us to play for all four quarters.

The Cogs also face a No. 1 seed, heading down to Princeton to face the Tigers. They’re averaging nearly 53 points per game after a 56-28 win over Peotone in the opener. The Cogs battled to a 16-8 win over Elmwood-Brimfield.

Quarterback Teegan Davis became the school’s all-time leading passer with 3,318 yards for his career and 1,479 for the year with 19 touchdowns. He’s rushed for another 716 and 15 scores, and has scored a total of 40 times this year.

The 28 points they allowed last week was the most they’ve given up all year. They gave up between 20 and 22 points in each of their first four games, then 14 points in their last five regular season games.

“They put up a ton of points,” G-K coach Cam Davekos said. “They look very impressive in all phases of the game. We’re going to have to play a nearly perfect game to do anything against these guys. They do a nice job of running when they need to and their passing game is outstanding. Their defense flies around. There’s not a lot of holes in their defense. It’s going to be a challenge but that’s what the playoffs are all about. We’re up to that challenge.”