Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week MVP: Johnsburg’s Jake Metze

Johnsburg senior Jake Metze is a player of many positions, all of which he plays well.

Metze lines up at running back and wide receiver on offense, as well as linebacker on defense. He returns punts and even has taken snaps at quarterback.

The Skyhawks want the ball in his hands often because he makes things happen.

Metze scored four times last Saturday – two rushing and two receiving – as Johnsburg blew past Hyde Park 54-8 in their Class 4A first-round playoff game.

Metze rushed six times for 80 yards and caught five passes for 187 yards, running his combined rushing-receiving touchdown total to 25. He also has an interception return and punt return touchdown this season.

Metze was voted by readers as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for his efforts. He tackles a few questions here from sports writer Joe Stevenson.

What will you remember most about your first-round victory?

Metze: I will always remember the flag I got because me and my teammate, Nick LoPresti, gave each other a high-five when he was scoring.

What is your best sports fashion tip?

Metze: Wear whatever makes you feel good. When you feel good, you play good.

Who is the most famous person you have taken a picture with?

Metze: Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn. I saw him at the White Sox game when I was really young.

What do you hope people say about you when you’re not around?

Metze: I hope people see me as a positive person who brings up others when I’m around them.

What is your dream vehicle?

Metze: A dark purple Lamborghini.

Which of your teammates really makes you laugh?

Metze: My right guard Keegan Felton. Whenever I look at him, I just laugh. He’s a funny guy to be around.

Is there a significance to wearing No. 1 on your jersey?

Metze: I switched from No. 13 to No. 1 because I couldn’t fit into the 13 jersey anymore. Also, we are starting a new tradition where I will pass down No. 1 to the next best offensive skill player.

If you could play football at any college, where would it be?

Metze: Auburn, because I’ve always really liked them since Chris Davis returned that field goal 109 yards against Alabama in 2013 to win the Iron Bowl.

What is something on your playlist that would surprise people?

Metze: I really like country music, unlike most of my friends. A few of my favorite country artists are Bailey Zimmerman, Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan.

What was the most painful injury you ever dealt with?

Metze: Definitely would be fracturing my hip freshman year during a football game. It took me four months to return back to basketball and I still felt a lot of pain until the fall of my sophomore year.