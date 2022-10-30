October 30, 2022
Shaw Local
Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week voting is open for Round 1 of the playoffs

By Shaw Local News Network

Joliet Catholic's Nate Ahoyt (89) goes up high to catch a pass for a touchdown during IHSA Class 4A first round playoff on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Media) (Dean Reid for Shaw Media)

Click here to vote for the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week!

Each week, we’ll select 22 players - 11 on offense, 11 on defense - voted on by you, who had the best week. This week: we will have 3 QBs, 3 RBs, 3 WRs, 2 OLs, 4 DLs, 4 LBs and 3 DBs on our Team of the Week.

And the player who gets the most votes, our Team of the Week MVP, gets the Friday Night Drive championship belt.

Voting ends at 8 p.m., Monday, October 31.