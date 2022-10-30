Class 2A Playoffs: Wilmington cashes in extra chances for easy win

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington football program believes staunchly in two things.

Running the football and punishing defensive effort that often affords extra opportunities by forcing turnovers.

That belief system and the benefits of following those maxims were on full display on Saturday night as Wilmington earned a 41-7 victory over Chicago Christian.

The wins lifts Wilmington (9-1) into next weekend’s second round where it will play Tri-Valley (8-2). Tri-Valley defeated Clifton Central 44-0 in its opening round game. Wilmington defeated Tri-Valley 42-14 in the semifinals last season.

Chicago Christian (5-5) fumbled on the second play of the game with Wilmington needing just a solitary play to cash in when Colin James burst up the middle for a 25-yard score.

Three plays later, Chicago Christian did it again, coughing up the ball on its own 19 yard line. It took Wilmington three plays to find the endzone this time with James scoring from the 13-yard line.

“We were fortunate to get those turnovers and play with a short field,” Wilmington coach Jeff Reents said. “Whenever you get into the first round of the playoffs, it is a little different and everyone has to be on the same page. But once we got the two touchdowns early, everybody kind of relaxed and we started playing even better after that.”

That better play led to even more dominance on the defensive side of the football. After jumping out to the 14-0 lead, Wilmington quickly forced a punt and then found itself with a 21-0 lead after James broke off a 35-yard run near the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats would then add three more touchdowns in the second quarter, two of which were set up directly from Chicago Christian turnovers as the Knights would fumble three times and throw an interception before the break.

It was part of extremely tough night for the Knights offense as they netted just 77 yards of total offense and mustered less than a yard per carry on 29 rushing attempts, gaining just 23 rushing yards. Wilmington recorded eight tackles for loss and two sacks as well.

“Our linebackers played well tonight,” Reents said. “They were playing fast.”

Wilmington invoked the running clock at halftime with its 41-0 lead and the first string took the rest of the night off. James finished the game with 118 yards rushing on just seven carries.

Chicago Christian did break up the shutout bid by completing a touchdown pass late in the third quarter in its only sustained drive of the game.