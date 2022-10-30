AFC falls to Milford-Cissna Park in eight-man first-round playoff game

Ashton-Franklin Center saw its memorable football season come to an end Saturday in the first round of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs, as the 13th-seeded Raiders lost 70-24 on the road to fourth-seeded Milford-Cissna Park.

Carson Rueff threw touchdown passes to Logan Mershon, Lane Koning and Auden Polk, but AFC (6-4) couldn’t keep up with MCP (8-2).

Still, the Raiders had a successful season, as they qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2005, and made it to the postseason after being forced to forfeit five games a year ago due to low numbers and injuries.